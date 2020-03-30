Friday Night Dinner: What breed of dog is Milson? Channel 4 fans discuss Jim's new pooch!

Friday Night Dinner is returning to our screens after two years away and fans are super-excited to see Jim's new dog!

After a whopping two-year wait, Friday Night Dinner is returning to Channel 4!

The new series 6 will give fans the chance to catch up with Jackie, Martin, Adam, Jonny and, of course, Jim as the cult comedy once again hits our screens.

However, for the first time in the series' history, Jim will be without his unruly canine companion, Wilson, after the poor pooch passed away in the final episode of series 5.

But not to worry, as the nosy neighbour already has a new furry friend lined up to replace Wilson in series 6.

Friday Night Dinner returns!

Friday Night Dinner has earned a dedicated cult following since it first started airing in 2011 and after 2018's series 5 boasted the show's best viewing figures since series 1, a sixth season almost felt inevitable.

Now, in March 2020, that sixth series is finally here with six new episodes for fans to enjoy.

Not only will there be plenty of excitement to finally catch up with the Goodman family after two years away but also to meet Jim's new dog after Wilson tragically passed away at the end of series 5.

Bidding farewell to Wilson

Wilson's death in series 5 of Friday Night Dinner was a heartwrenching moment for all.

Jim's reaction especially sells it for fans who were left in tears two years ago.

Even re-watching the scene now brings a tear to the eye.

Meet Milson!

Series 6 of Friday Night Dinner wasted no time in introducing us to Jim's new dog.

Fans had been speculating over the new dog's breed and name for weeks, if not months, before the first episode of the new series aired.

At long last, in episode 1 of the new series, we finally got our first glimpse of the new addition to Friday Night Dinner.

In typical fashion, Jim's inventive nature came up with the name Milson for his new dog who is a Great Danoodle, a cross between a Great Dane and a Poodle.

There had been some debate of the dog's breed on social media, with some fans believing Milson to be an Aussiedoodle but as you can see from Pet Guide, the image of the adult Great Danoodle is almost the spit of Jim's new pooch.

Friday Night Dinner continues at 10pm on Friday evenings until the six-episode series comes to an end on May 1st, 2020.