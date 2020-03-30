Quick links

Four years since bitter Emirates day, Arsenal have finally moved forward

Arsenal are in a good place right now, forget the league position.

It is four years to the day since Arsenal squeezed past Norwich City 1-0 in a miserly win at The Emirates.

Danny Welbeck's 59th minute goal did little to temper the mood of fans who protested inside and outside the stadium about Arsene Wenger's future.

It was just sections of the fanbase, rather than the majority, with some loyal to Wenger right to the end.

 

Wenger said after the game, via BBC Sport: "We were warned about the protestors. You want to make the fans happy. I'm sorry if I don't achieve it. I'm irritated and frustrated if I cannot keep people happy. I have respect for the club and gave so much for the club. I want to make people happy."

Wenger held on for another two years, yet it was clear the tide had begun to turn. 

Arsenal were third at the time, and while now they sit down in ninth place, there is a sense they are finally back on track and through the worst.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talks to Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on August 30, 2014 in St Albans, England.

The last two years under Wenger delivered more of the same, and Unai Emery also flattered to deceive after a promising start.

Likewise new boss Mikel Arteta is only just getting started, but he looks to understand what is needed.

This Arsenal team is tougher than previous iterations, they don't fold over and lose as easily, and even previously poor performers like Shkodran Mustafi are much improved.

There is a strong focus on youth, and Arteta has not even had a transfer window yet to shape the squad as he wants.

It's been a long four years, and Arsenal may look back on this moment as another false dawn, but right now there are reasons to be optimistic. 

