Former Sheffield Wednesday manager chooses his side in Chansiri v Waddle debate

The Sheffield Wednesday owner is rapidly losing support.

Chris Waddle's criticism of Dejphon Chansiri is being backed by a former Sheffield Wednesday player and manager.

Waddle recently described Chansiri's ownership of Wednesday as 'chaos' (BBC Radio Sheffield).

But Thai businessman later hit back at the legendary former Owls and England winger (Yorkshire Live).

"My answer to this if anyone has something to say, which is fine, then please be constructive and with respect," said Chansiri.

"Chris Waddle does not know how the inside of our club works, he knows very little about the Sheffield Wednesday of today other than our position in the table.

"Would he be saying the same thing if we were still in third place?

"What experience does he have of running a football club?

"I understand he is a legend of the fans but he should think more if he is trying to influence people.

"He should be more professional.

"Does he have the answers to his questions

"It is too easy to just criticise.

"I don’t mind anyone having an opinion, but please have respect and the facts."

But as far as Chris Turner is concerned, only one of them is right.

Responding to Chansiri's interview on Twitter, the Sheffield native wrote:

I have read with interest the owners answers to the questions asked but he has not answered as to why Sheffield Wednesday are second in the city for

Football

Match day prices

Commercial buisness

Sponsorships

Academy

Whilst spending more money



Chris Waddles comments are facts — Chris Turner (@secondflight2) March 28, 2020

Chris Waddles comments regarding SWFC are what every fan is thinking as an ex player and fan I am extremely concerned about where our club is going — Chris Turner (@secondflight2) March 28, 2020

Turner came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday before moving on to Sunderland and Manchester United.

He returned for a second spell at Hillsborough in 1988, nine years after leaving, and was part of the Owls' side promoted to the top-flight and crowned League Cup champions in 1991.

But the 61-year-old departed again that summer - the one prior to Waddle's arrival from Marseille.

Turner's Wednesday career did not end there, though, with the Owls appointing him as manager in 2002.

But he would only last for around 18 months, after overseeing the club's relegation to - and subsequent failure to get out of - the third tier.