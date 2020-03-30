'Extraordinary': Player Liverpool sold for just £6m now compared to Robinho amid Everton links

Liverpool sold Everton target Luis Alberto in 2016.

Liverpool haven't made too many bad moves in the transfer market in recent times, but there may be some tinge of regret over Luis Alberto.

Signed from Sevilla in 2013, Alberto was brought in by Brendan Rodgers as a prospect for the future, but it didn't really work out for the Spaniard.

Alberto made just 12 appearances for Liverpool having been loaned out twice, before being offloaded to Lazio for £6million less than four years ago.

Liverpool were at least smart enough to include a huge 30% sell-on clause in Alberto's deal, and that may just become a nice earner if he leaves Lazio.

The 27-year-old has been a sensation in the Italian capital, racking up five goals and 14 assists this season having become one of the most creative players in Serie A.

A return to Merseyside has been touted of late, as Corriere Della Sera claimed that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti would love to bring Alberto back to the Premier League.

That doesn't seem likely given that Lazio would want huge money for him, and teammate Francesco Acerbi has now praised Alberto as well as fellow Everton target Ciro Immobile.

Acerbi, speaking to Corriere Dello Sport, hailed Alberto as an 'extraordinary player', believing he has found real consistency this season, even comparing him to Robinho having played alongside him at AC Milan.

“Ciro already proved to be a great player last year. This year he found balance, serenity and conviction. So, like the whole team, he is doing his best."

“Luis Alberto, on the other hand, is an extraordinary player. It was already seen in the past, then this year it found continuity. But the qualities are those and are known. He is one of the best I have played with, maybe only Robinho is better,” he added.