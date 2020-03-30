Ex-Leeds striker posts flashback photo on Twitter, years after his Elland Road gamble

Leeds United once lured Mike Grella to Elland Road.

Leeds United have had a host of strikers in recent memory, with imports ranging from the brilliant to the ridiculous making their way through Elland Road.

Luciano Becchio is one of the better imports in recent times, but Edgar Cani and Habib Habibou are best forgotten about after their dismal spells with the club.

Another import was American attacker Mike Grella, who took a massive gamble when he chose to join Leeds way back in 2009.

Grella had been drafted in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft after spells with the Long Island Rough Riders and Cary Clarets, with Toronto FC offering him a professional career in Canada.

However, Grella said no, and instead chose to join Leeds United, chancing his arm at being a success in England despite a solid offer to play in Major League Soccer.

Grella only managed five goals in 43 games for Leeds and became something of a nomad after his 2011 departure, but he did at least play a part in the club's promotion from League One in 2010.

Now, Grella – last seen in the game with Columbus Crew – has taken to Twitter to post a flashback to the celebrations after winning promotion, with Leeds still close to the 33-year-old's heart.

It's coming up to ten years since that day, and whilst Grella couldn't break into the side regularly ahead of Jermaine Beckford and Becchio, he is clearly still proud of his role in the success.