'I know, I know': Tottenham man comments on wearing an Arsenal shirt

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane started his career at Arsenal.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told Jamie Redknapp during an Instagram Live chat that he always gets pictures posted of him wearing an Arsenal shirt on his social media feeds.

Before ending up at Spurs later on in life, Kane, at the age of 6, started his career at Arsenal, where he released by the club after two years.

There is an infamous picture going around of the Premier League hitman, as a young kid, with his hair dyed red, wearing Arsenal's 02 sponsored shirt from the mid-noughties.

Speaking to Redknapp on his personal Instagram account, Kane was asked about how his career started and him wearing Arsenal's shirt.

"I went to Arsenal's academy when I was about six or seven years old," Kane told Redknapp on Instagram. "So that was my first taste.

Redknapp interrupted and stated: "It could have been so different, H. It could have been so different."

Kane responded: "I know, I know." Redknapp reminded the Spurs man: "I have seen that picture with the Arsenal shirt so many times."

Kane then admitted: "It's on my Twitter and Insta feed every day. But that's the truth. That is where I started. I was there for about two years. I was in there academy and then they released me. I won't go into detail as to why."

It has been some journey for Kane, who had to go out on loan on a number of occasions before he could make a name for himself at White Hart Lane.

It was initially Tim Sherwood, his old academy boss, who pushed him through the doors of the senior side before Mauricio Pochettino transformed him into one of the most feared strikers in the land.

The England international is now sitting on 136 top-flight goals and he will be hunting down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record.