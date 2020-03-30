Quick links

'I know, I know': Tottenham man comments on wearing an Arsenal shirt

Amir Mir
Supporter of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane started his career at Arsenal.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur looks up at the big screen after hitting the post with a shot during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium...

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told Jamie Redknapp during an Instagram Live chat that he always gets pictures posted of him wearing an Arsenal shirt on his social media feeds. 

Before ending up at Spurs later on in life, Kane, at the age of 6, started his career at Arsenal, where he released by the club after two years. 

There is an infamous picture going around of the Premier League hitman, as a young kid, with his hair dyed red, wearing Arsenal's 02 sponsored shirt from the mid-noughties. 

 

Speaking to Redknapp on his personal Instagram account, Kane was asked about how his career started and him wearing Arsenal's shirt.

"I went to Arsenal's academy when I was about six or seven years old," Kane told Redknapp on Instagram. "So that was my first taste.

Redknapp interrupted and stated: "It could have been so different, H. It could have been so different."

Kane responded: "I know, I know." Redknapp reminded the Spurs man: "I have seen that picture with the Arsenal shirt so many times."

Kane then admitted: "It's on my Twitter and Insta feed every day. But that's the truth. That is where I started. I was there for about two years. I was in there academy and then they released me. I won't go into detail as to why."

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur appeals for a penalty during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 1, 2019 in London, United...

It has been some journey for Kane, who had to go out on loan on a number of occasions before he could make a name for himself at White Hart Lane.

It was initially Tim Sherwood, his old academy boss, who pushed him through the doors of the senior side before Mauricio Pochettino transformed him into one of the most feared strikers in the land. 

The England international is now sitting on 136 top-flight goals and he will be hunting down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record. 

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

