Even in worst case scenario, Leeds must resist Kalvin Phillips interest

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was a contender for the England squad.

Leeds United are not immune to the financial strife that football clubs are looking at right now.

Missing out on promotion is a possibility if the season becomes void, which would be a deeply unpleasant scenario for the club.

If they were to be plunged into a desperate situation, they should not take the easy financial option - selling Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is Leeds' key player. He is integral to the way Marcelo Bielsa's side play.

Leeds missed him badly when he was injured at the start of the year and since he has come back in, they have been on a winning streak.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with pundits and fans alike tipping him for the England squad.

The European Championships being postponed should not matter too much, Phillips should be looking to stay put, at the club where he is getting noticed, and playing the best football of his career.

It is owner Andrea Radrizzani who will have the final say.

Last year The Sun reported Leeds rejected a mouthwatering £27 million offer for Phillips last season.

Nornally Phillips would not want to stay in the Championship another year, but if the campaign is postponed, he would not want his time at the club to end in these circumstances. There is unfinished business.

Even if there is a repeat of another £27 million bid, Leeds' response should be the same.

Look for money in other ways, from investors, or other smart sales. But if they give Phillips up, they might lose Bielsa too.

In a perfect world, it would not come to that, but everything is in disarray right now. An expunged season and the questions which come with it, is a genuine option.