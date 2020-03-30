Quick links

European club reportedly want Celtic star who could replace £50m Liverpool target

Danny Owen
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February 27, 2020 in Glasgow, United...
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are facing an Olivier Ntcham challenge - will he replace Anfield-linked Boubakary Soumare at Ligue 1 outfit Lille?

Celtic's French midfielder Olivier Ntcham (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish midfielder Scott Brown after scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match...

Lille could make a summer move for Celtic’s Olivier Ntcham, according to LeFoot, in a deal which could aid Liverpool’s pursuit of Boubakary Soumare.

After turning his nose up at a January move to Newcastle United, one of Europe’s most in-demand midfielders might just find that patience is a virtue. Because, with all due respect to The Magpies, it seems that Soumare could be on his way to something better.

Sport claims that Liverpool have been talking to the £50 milion-rated, former PSG youngster for quite some time. What’s more, Soumare appears to have his heart set on a move to Anfield, if Le10 Sport is to be believed.

 

Lille are expected to make the France U21 international the second biggest sale in their history, behind Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, meaning Les Dogues could have plenty of funds burning a hole in their back pocket.

And with Ntcham lined up, Celtic might soon receive an offer they cannot refuse.

The £4 million Scottish Premiership champion certainly has the skillset to fill a Soumare-shaped void at the heart of Lille’s engine room. Ntcham is a deep-lying playmaker who, at his best, is more than capable of controlling the tempo of the game while bursting into the box to wreak havoc in the final third.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Ntcham started 12 out of 13 Scottish Premiership games before missing the last few with an injury with the ex-Manchester City youngster benefitting immensely from Neil Lennon’s switch to a new-look 3-5-2 formation complete with ‘twin eights’.

If Lennon is to persist with this tactic, he will be desperate to hang onto one of his most naturally gifted players.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

