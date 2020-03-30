Quick links

Door could open for Leeds to finally sign Arsenal player

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal during the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField on July 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland.
The Arsenal goalkeeper has long been linked to Leeds United.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez looks at a paper plane that was thrown onto the pitch during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Arsenal FC at ANZ Stadium on July 15,...

Leeds United were linked to Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez back in 2018 and 2019.

Two years ago in January, AS in Argentina reported that the Whites wanted the out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper in West Yorkshire.

A year later, The Daily Mail reported that Leeds were going back in for him, but nothing materialised on that occasion either and they wound up signing Kiko Casilla.

United's Director of Football Victor Orta was in charge of transfers at Elland Road on both occasions, and he still is.

 

If Orta is still a fan of the Gunners stopper then maybe, just maybe, he could get him at the third time of asking.

That's because Arsenal are being linked with a move for Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman [The Chronicle] and with Bernd Leno already in North London, Martinez would be surplus to requirements.

Do Leeds need him? Not right now because the season is on hiatus and their first-choice option before the pandemic-related suspension was Illan Meslier, who is on loan from Lorient.

Meslier has been linked with a move to Marcelo Bielsa's side on a permanent basis, but should that fail to materialise, and should Arsenal successfully sign Woodman, Martinez might be there for the taking.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal FC is focused in the player tunnel during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal FC at Commerzbank Arena on September 19,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

