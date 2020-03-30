'Very talented': 31-year-old suggests his £22m teammate is joining Liverpool

Premier League leaders Liverpool are looking increasingly likely to add Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to Jurgen Klopp's Anfield ranks.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has been backed to make a summer move to Liverpool by fellow Turkey international Sinan Bolat, while speaking to Ajansspor.

The whispers are growing louder and louder.

One of the finest young shot-stoppers in Europe has been tipped to join Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad for a while now and, although Sabah, reports that the global health pandemic scuppered Liverpool’s plans to scout Cakir in person recently, it seems that a career-changing switch is still on the cards.

Leicester City’s head of recruitment Lee Congerton let the cat out of the bag three weeks ago when he claimed to Karadeniz Gazete that Liverpool had made a £22 million bid for ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers he had seen.

Now, Royal Antwerp ‘keeper Bolat has given his view on this most relentless of rumours, suggesting that it is only a matter of time before his fellow international is unveiled at Anfield.

"Çakır plays in Liverpool,” the 31-year-old says. “Ugurcan is a very talented goalkeeper. He will take advantage of such an opportunity.”

A few months ago, the idea of Liverpool paying £22 million for a new goalkeeper looked rather fanciful.

But that was long before Adrian blotted his reputation with a pair of high-profile errors, against Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, which bombed Klopp’s charges out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League in a matter of days.