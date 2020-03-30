Quick links

'Very talented': 31-year-old suggests his £22m teammate is joining Liverpool

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League leaders Liverpool are looking increasingly likely to add Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to Jurgen Klopp's Anfield ranks.

Goalkeeper of Trabzonspor Ugurcan Cakir celebrates his teams victory after defeating Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on...

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has been backed to make a summer move to Liverpool by fellow Turkey international Sinan Bolat, while speaking to Ajansspor.

The whispers are growing louder and louder.

One of the finest young shot-stoppers in Europe has been tipped to join Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad for a while now and, although Sabah, reports that the global health pandemic scuppered Liverpool’s plans to scout Cakir in person recently, it seems that a career-changing switch is still on the cards.

 

Leicester City’s head of recruitment Lee Congerton let the cat out of the bag three weeks ago when he claimed to Karadeniz Gazete that Liverpool had made a £22 million bid for ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers he had seen.

Now, Royal Antwerp ‘keeper Bolat has given his view on this most relentless of rumours, suggesting that it is only a matter of time before his fellow international is unveiled at Anfield.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor reacts after conceding a goal during a Turkish Super Lig match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on December 8, 2019.

"Çakır plays in Liverpool,” the 31-year-old says. “Ugurcan is a very talented goalkeeper. He will take advantage of such an opportunity.”

A few months ago, the idea of Liverpool paying £22 million for a new goalkeeper looked rather fanciful.

But that was long before Adrian blotted his reputation with a pair of high-profile errors, against Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, which bombed Klopp’s charges out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League in a matter of days.

A dejected Adrian of Liverpool after defeat in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

