Reported Tottenham target says he's similar to Benzema; discusses £55m summer exit

Jose Mourinho needs a new striker and Premier League Spurs have reportedly identified Real Betis's La Liga ace Loren Moron as a potential target.

Tottenham Hotspur target Loren Moron has discussed a summer move away from Real Betis and his likeness to Karim Benzema in an interview with El Desmarque.

With Spurs crying out for a new centre-forward, especially with Harry Kane casting serious doubt on his long-term future at the club with some rather eye-catching claims over the weekend, Moron might find his loyalty to Real Betis tested in the next few weeks.

Days after La Razon reported that Jose Mourinho was keen on a Spanish striker with a £55 million release clause, El Desmarque claimed that Moron is tempted by the idea of reuniting with Giovani Lo Celso in North London.

The man himself was never going to say as much to the press, however, while speaking about those comparisons with one of the most successful and technically gifted centre-forwards in the modern game.

“I have achieved all my dreams here; it has become a reality to reach the First Division and play in European competitions,” says a late-blooming 26-year-old who only made his La Liga debut in 2017.

“I know the future is going to be good. If I had to stay here, perfect. It wouldn't be a problem for me. It is my house, it is my land, it is my club, it is my people.

“Benzema is that type of footballer that I resemble,” Moron adds.

Like the Real Madrid number nine, Moron is not the most prolific striker in the game but nor is he an all-out, penalty-box poacher.

The Marbella-born, 6ft 2ins front man is at his best when dropping deep and linking the play between midfield and the forward line. Given how disjointed Tottenham have looked during the injury-enforced absence of captain Kane, Moron might just be the final piece in Mourinho’s jigsaw.

Yet luring him away from Betis, well let’s just say Mourinho might have to turn the charm up to eleven.