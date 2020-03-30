Report: Southampton desperate to sell 28-year-old; offer him to 34-time league champions

Southampton spent £19m to bring Guido Carrillo to the Premier League but he is really struggling on loan at La Liga outfit Leganes.

Southampton are desperate to get £19 million striker Guido Carrillo off their books during the summer, according to the Sun (30 March, page 49), with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side hoping to sell the Argentine to Boca Juniors.

If Carrillo was to have any chance of kick-starting his St Mary’s career, he needed to make one hell of an impression on loan at La Liga strugglers Leganes.

But the ex-Monaco star has only found the net once in 20 matches in Spain’s top flight. Carrillo had even fallen to third in Leganes’ pecking order before Martin Braithwaite and Youssef En-Nesyri left for Barcelona and Sevilla respectively.

The 28-year-old has a contract at Southampton until 2021 and, as you might expect, the Premier League outfit want to sell him sooner rather than later in order to recoup at least some of that £19 million outlay.

The Saints are expected to contact 34-time Argentinian champions Boca Juniors to see whether they are open to the idea of handing Carrillo a fresh start back home in South America.

Boca are not exactly averse to a big-name signing, snapping up Carlos Tevez, Daniele de Rossi, Eduardo Salvio and Mauro Zarate in recent times.

“It's true, that hurt me,” Carrillo told AS recently about Southampton’s decision to let him go right at the end of last summer’s transfer window.