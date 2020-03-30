Report provides positive update as Leicester allegedly hold talks with £14m target

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are reportedly in advanced talks to bring Real Betis' La Liga ace William Carvalho to the Premier League.

William Carvalho will be free to leave Real Betis this summer if the La Liga outfit don’t qualify for Europe, according to El Desmarque, amid claims that Leicester City are in advanced talks with the Portugal international.

A 2016 European champion who has been linked with a move to the Premier League on countless occasions since he burst onto the scene with Sporting Lisbon could finally be packing his bags and heading for England.

Coliseo Verdiblanco reported last week that Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were in negotiations over a deal that would see Carvalho swap Andalusia for the Midlands.

The £14 million powerhouse could even provide some much-needed competition for Wilfried Ndidi at the King Power Stadium.

Neither the limited Nampalys Mendy nor the promising yet-accident prone Hamza took their chance during the Nigerian’s injury-enforced absence in recent weeks, with Ndidi's spell on the sidelines coinciding with Leicester's worst run of an impressive campaign.

And reports from Spain suggest that Carvalho will be free to go if Real Betis fail to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League when the top flight returns following the ongoing global health pandemic.

Leicester should be feeling rather good about things, given that Rubi’s side are 12th in the table as things stand. Betis are 12 points adrift of Atletico Madrid in sixth.

In 130 games with Ndidi in the team since his arrival from Genk three years ago, the Foxes have a 45 per cent win ratio. Without him, however, that falls to just 29 per cent. Carvalho could at least end the over reliance on arguably the Premier League’s most influential defensive midfielder.