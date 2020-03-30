Report: Manager makes Celtic star his top target; chooses him over Rangers ace

Celtic and Rangers could lose Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard and Premier League Newcastle United are reportedly keen on both.

Steve Bruce is desperate for a new striker at Newcastle United and, according to the Star, the Magpies boss has chosen Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard over his Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos.

It may not be Ronaldo versus Messi but this is a debate that continues to split Scottish football right down the middle. Who is better: Celtic’s fearsome Frenchman or Rangers’ Colombian hot-head?

Although, on current form, there is surely only one answer.

Morelos has enjoyed a superb campaign, putting his disciplinary issues on the back-burner while netting 29 times in all competitions. Only one of those goals have come in the last 12 games, however, with Rangers slipping well adrift in the Premiership title race.

Edouard is currently two goals behind Morelos, but the one-time PSG youngster has been all-but unstoppable since the turn of the year, forging a formidable partnership with the returning Leigh Griffiths with 'nine-in-a-row' starting to look like a formality.

According to the Star, Bruce would ‘love’ to bring Celtic’s £9 million record-signing to Newcastle. He is a fan of Morelos too, of course, but Edouard is priority number one as it stands with the Hoops potentially willing to accept a bid of around £30 million.

That would make Edouard the second-biggest signing in Newcastle’s history but even Mike Ashley, the penny-pinching chairman, will know that money simply has to be spent on a new number nine.

Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have scored just once between them during a miserable Premier League season for Newcastle’s misfiring strike force.