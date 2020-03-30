Quick links

Report: Manager makes Celtic star his top target; chooses him over Rangers ace

Danny Owen
Rangers fans show their support towards the Celtic fans during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic and Rangers could lose Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard and Premier League Newcastle United are reportedly keen on both.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Steve Bruce is desperate for a new striker at Newcastle United and, according to the Star, the Magpies boss has chosen Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard over his Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos.

It may not be Ronaldo versus Messi but this is a debate that continues to split Scottish football right down the middle. Who is better: Celtic’s fearsome Frenchman or Rangers’ Colombian hot-head?

Although, on current form, there is surely only one answer.

Morelos has enjoyed a superb campaign, putting his disciplinary issues on the back-burner while netting 29 times in all competitions. Only one of those goals have come in the last 12 games, however, with Rangers slipping well adrift in the Premiership title race.

 

Edouard is currently two goals behind Morelos, but the one-time PSG youngster has been all-but unstoppable since the turn of the year, forging a formidable partnership with the returning Leigh Griffiths with 'nine-in-a-row' starting to look like a formality.

According to the Star, Bruce would ‘love’ to bring Celtic’s £9 million record-signing to Newcastle. He is a fan of Morelos too, of course, but Edouard is priority number one as it stands with the Hoops potentially willing to accept a bid of around £30 million.

FC Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

That would make Edouard the second-biggest signing in Newcastle’s history but even Mike Ashley, the penny-pinching chairman, will know that money simply has to be spent on a new number nine.

Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have scored just once between them during a miserable Premier League season for Newcastle’s misfiring strike force.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

