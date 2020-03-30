Report: Liverpool hold talks with £81m contract rebel; Klopp's wanted him since 2017

Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly raid La Liga giants Valencia for contract rebel winger Ferran Torres but is he Anfield-bound?

Liverpool have already held talks with Valencia about a summer deal for £81 million winger Ferran Torres, according to Sport1.

In an age where old-school, chalk-booted wingers are something of a rarity, this Spain U21 international is a refreshing throwback.

20-year-old Torres has been one of La Liga’s most exciting breakthrough talents this season, producing six goals and seven assists for an erratic Valencia side.

However it seems only a matter of time before the academy graduate follows in the footsteps of Juan Mata, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi and co by swapping the Castellon coast for the English shores.

The Mirror claims that Liverpool have been watching Torres since 2017, yet it remains to be seen if they are willing to make the youngster their new record signing.

Torres has an £81 million release clause in his contract, although Los Che may be forced to accept a much lower bid given that he is out of contract next summer and has rejected the chance to sign a new deal at the Mestalla (Goal).

Valencia were willing to make Torres one of their best-paid players but it seems that the jet-heeled starlet has his heart set on a move elsewhere.

Sport1 claims that Liverpool have already held talks with Jurgen Klopp’s side seemingly leading the chase as it stands.

The Valencia-born starlet would certainly give the Reds something a little different too, offering the kind of direct, old-fashioned wing-play completely at odds with the more modern style of a Mo Salah or a Sadio Mane.