Report: Leeds and Arsenal want young talent from Champions League quarter-finalist

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are reportedly battling Premier League Arsenal to sign Marco Carnesecchi from Serie A high-flyers Atalanta.

Leeds United and Arsenal are interested in signing Italian starlet Marco Carnesecchi, according to TuttoB, a giant goalkeeper who idolises Gianluigi Buffon.

As recently as January, Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders raided the Italian lower leagues to sign an exciting young shot-stopper by the name of Elia Caprile. And it seems that Leeds could return to a familiar hunting ground in the summer with Trapani’s 6ft 4ins shot-stopper now in their sights.

A 19-year-old who has already earned five caps for his country at U21 level, Carnesecchi is very highly rated in southern Europe even if he has kept just a pair of clean sheets in 23 games since joining Serie B outfit Trapani on loan from Atalanta.

TuttoB claims that his eye-catching displays in testing circumstances have caught the eye of not just Leeds but also Premier League giants Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether Carnesecchi can be lured away from an exciting Atalanta side who destroyed Valencia recently to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“In the future I dream of defending the goal of the Bergamo team,” Carnesecchi told Ita Sports Press.

“I am inspired by Buffon because I appreciate the completeness of the Juventus goalkeeper. On the pitch I am cold and I often communicate with the defenders.”

Should Carnesecchi give up on his Atalanta ambitions in order to join Leeds United, it would be interesting to see what role he would play at Elland Road.

Illan Meslier could soon become Bielsa’s full-time number one while Caprile has taken up the second-choice role in the ongoing absence of Kiko Casilla.