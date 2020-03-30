Quick links

Report: 'Fantastic' Koeman signing set for summer Everton exit

Ronald Koeman, Manager of Everton looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 9, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Premier League outfit Everton are expected to trim Carlo Ancelotti's squad in the summer with Maarten Stekelenburg facing an uncertain future.

Maarten Stekelenburg of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly at Gigg Lane on July 18, 2018 in Bury, England.

Everton could release veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg when his contract expires in the summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Life as a back-up shot-stopper is never easy. Just ask Stekelenburg.

A 37-year-old who started between the sticks for Holland in the 2010 World Cup final has not made a single Premier League appearance for Everton since a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City three years ago, a game in which Ross Barkley, Enner Valencia and Kevin Mirallas also featured.

 

Quite a while ago, then.

The arrival of Jordan Pickford in the summer of 2017 pushed Stekelenburg down the pecking order and, with Jonas Lossl expected to return to Merseyside following a loan spell at Huddersfield Town, the former Fulham, Ajax and Roma ‘keeper appears to have played his final game in Everton colours already.

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (R) controls the ball as he vies with Everton's Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during the English Premier League football match...

He is due to become a free agent in the summer and the Liverpool Echo reports that the 58-time Dutch international is unlikely to be handed fresh terms.

Stekelenburg never felt like a long-term solution anyway at Everton and, despite one outstanding performance against Manchester City which Ronald Koeman described as ‘fantastic’, his debut season at Goodison Park was littered with mistakes.

To some, he will always be associated with an error which handed Sadio Mane a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 home defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool in 2016.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Maarten Stekelenburg poses for a photo after signing a new contract at USM Finch Farm on July 25, 2018 in Halewood, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

