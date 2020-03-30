Quick links

Report: Everton pushing to sign £60m France international this summer

Danny Owen
Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton need to bring exciting young talents like Lille's Jonathan Ikone to the Premier League if they are to thrive under Carlo Ancelotti.

Jonathan Ikone and Nicolas Pepe of Lille LOSC celebrate the victory with teammattes after the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on April...

Everton are keen to rival Manchester United for France international Jonathan Ikone this summer, according to LeFoot, despite the monstrous £60 million price-tag on his head.

It’s going to be another tough summer for Lille.

Les Dogues lost Nicolas Pepe, Rafael Leao and Thiago Mendes in 2019 and it seems that history is set to repeat itself. Gabriel Magalhaes appears to be on the verge of joining Pepe in the Premier League while Victor Osimhen, Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik and Ikone could follow in their footsteps.

 

Former PSG youngster is the latest in a series of wingers who have been linked to an Everton side who, according to The Mirror (March 29, page 77), are ready to sell Theo Walcott in the off-season.

Ikone has produced seven assists and four goals for Lille in 2019/20 with his electrifying displays earning him a first ever international cap for Didier Deschamps’ France last year.

Jay DaSilva of England and Jonathan Ikone of Francebattle for the ball during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship Group C match between England and France at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on June 18,...

A left-footed right winger who loves to cut inside, Ikone was also the Man of the Match as Les Blues beat England in the U21 European Championships almost a year ago, firing home a stunning equaliser prior to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s last-gasp own goal.

With Lille demanding top dollar for the £60 million-rated Ikone, Everton will have to fight off competition from United and Sevilla for a player who would become their new record signing.

But if Ikone is more Eden Hazard than Nicolas Pepe or Gervinho, he might just prove to be worth it.

Lille's Jonathan Ikone and Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Danny Owen

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

