Report: Crystal Palace want £25m 12-goal star who Diego Simeone excluded

Roy Hodgson needs a new striker if he is to drag Palace up the Premier League table and Atletico Madrid-owned Rafael Santos Borre is reportedly an option.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Rafael Santos Borre from River Plate this summer, according to El Intransigente, despite a £25 million release clause in his contract.

With Christian Benteke enduring another season full of troughs and very few peaks, Palace are expected to go big in the transfer market as they look to add a much-needed centre-forward to Roy Hodgson’s squad.

The Premier League’s oldest manager wanted to know that there were funds available before committing his immediate future to Selhurst Park. And, given that Hodgson has since signed a new contract, that suggests that chairman Steve Parish has promised to hand the former England boss a sizeable transfer war chest.

Santos Borre would not come cheap at £25 million but his goal-scoring record speaks for itself. The 24-year-old Colombia international has found the net 12 times in 20 games in the Argentinian top flight this season.

The report claims that a number of Premier League clubs are interested, although the identify of Palace’s rivals remains a mystery as it stands.

Santos Borre is apparently part-owned by Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, despite leaving the La Liga giants to join River three years ago.

Santos Borre failed to make even a single domestic start for Atletico and you’d imagine he would be desperate to make up for lost time in another major European league.