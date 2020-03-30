Quick links

West Ham United

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Crystal Palace and West Ham want £20m Premier League man

Danny Owen
Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson looks on alongside Everton manager David Moyes during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 17, 2010 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp could let Dejan Lovren leave Liverpool this summer with the Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target eyeing a move to London.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to be the subject of an offer from both Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the near future, according to TEAMtalk.

The Croatian centre-half might have been the subject of some rather relentless criticism over the years but, when his time at Anfield comes to an end, he will depart with a very impressive CV and a pair of gleaming, golden medals.

Lovren helped Liverpool lift their sixth European crown 13 months ago and, when the 2019/20 Premier League season is resumed, he will make history as part of the Reds’ first ever Premier League-title winning squad.

 

Game time has been a struggle for the former Southampton man, however. And with just nine top flight starts under his belt during the current campaign, TEAMtalk reports that £20 million Lovren would be tempted by the idea of swapping Merseyside for London with Jurgen Klopp unlikely to stand in his way. 

Such a stance has apparently not gone unnoticed at Selhurst Park or the London Stadium with both Palace and West Ham seemingly in the market for a new centre-half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

Lovren might not be the most reliable defender in the Premier League but he does have a wealth of experience under his belt, not to mention 57 international caps and a World Cup runners-up medal.

It’s easy to forget, meanwhile, how impressive Lovren was during his single season at Southampton. Maybe taking a step back, with the likes of Palace or the Hammers, is exactly what he needs to silence those many, many detractors.

Dejan Lovren of Croatia during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch