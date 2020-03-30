Report: Crystal Palace and West Ham want £20m Premier League man

Jurgen Klopp could let Dejan Lovren leave Liverpool this summer with the Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target eyeing a move to London.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to be the subject of an offer from both Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the near future, according to TEAMtalk.

The Croatian centre-half might have been the subject of some rather relentless criticism over the years but, when his time at Anfield comes to an end, he will depart with a very impressive CV and a pair of gleaming, golden medals.

Lovren helped Liverpool lift their sixth European crown 13 months ago and, when the 2019/20 Premier League season is resumed, he will make history as part of the Reds’ first ever Premier League-title winning squad.

Game time has been a struggle for the former Southampton man, however. And with just nine top flight starts under his belt during the current campaign, TEAMtalk reports that £20 million Lovren would be tempted by the idea of swapping Merseyside for London with Jurgen Klopp unlikely to stand in his way.

Such a stance has apparently not gone unnoticed at Selhurst Park or the London Stadium with both Palace and West Ham seemingly in the market for a new centre-half.

Lovren might not be the most reliable defender in the Premier League but he does have a wealth of experience under his belt, not to mention 57 international caps and a World Cup runners-up medal.

It’s easy to forget, meanwhile, how impressive Lovren was during his single season at Southampton. Maybe taking a step back, with the likes of Palace or the Hammers, is exactly what he needs to silence those many, many detractors.