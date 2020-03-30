Quick links

Report: Club will double attacker's release-clause to block Leicester or Watford move

Danny Owen
Liverpool's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (R) speaks with Leicester City's English manager Nigel Pearson during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and...
Premier League pair Leicester City and Watford reportedly want Sporting Lisbon's Gonzalo Plata but he will cost far more than £20m.

Gonzalo Plata of Sporting CP during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and Boavista FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on February 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon are desperate to keep Gonzalo Plata out of Leicester City’s grasp and could raise the youngster’s release clause to a staggering £88 million, according to A Bola.

Like their Primeira Liga rivals Benfica and Porto, Sporting are not the easiest club to negotiate with. Just ask Manchester United.

Six years after a protracted deal for Marcos Rojo left Ed Woodward exhausted, the Bruno Fernandes saga felt once again like pulling teeth at Old Trafford.

United finally got their man, but it took months of negotiations and the payment of what could end up being £67 million (BBC).

 

So Leicester and Watford surely knew they were in with a challenge when they expressed an interest in Plata. The Sun (15 March, page 60) claimed that the Premier League duo wanted to spend £20 million on the Ecuadorian starlet, but that always felt a little pie in the sky.

As you might have guessed, Sporting have responded by threatening to double Plata’s release clause from £45 million to closer to £90 million.

Gonzalo Plata of Sporting CP in action during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and CD Aves at Estadio de Alvalade on March 08, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Given that the 19-year-old has made less than 25 career league appearances, it is fair to say that Plata is a long way off being worthy of a place in the top ten most expensive footballers of all time.

Leicester and Watford have two choices. Either give up now or prepare themselves for months of haggling, hassling and a relentless stream of rumours.

Gonzalo Plata of Sporting CP with Buatu Mananga of CD Aves in action during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and CD Aves at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 8, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

