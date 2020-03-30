Report: Arsenal player was desperate to leave under Emery; Arteta's thoughts unclear

If Premier League powerhouses Arsenal had not sacked Unai Emery, then Lucas Torrera would surely be heading for the Emirates exit this summer.

Lucas Torreira was all-but certain to leave Arsenal if Unai Emery had retained his job at the Emirates, according to Football London, although it remains to be seen what the appointment of Mikel Arteta means for his Gunners career.

It seems a long time ago now when Torreira, the Uruguayan ankle-biter of a midfielder, was being held aloft as the ball-winning battler Arsenal have needed since Gilberto Silva’s departure 12 years ago.

A £26 million signing from Udinese, the 24-year-old made a massive impact in his debut season in North London. But, for whatever reason, Emery decided that Torreira’s boundless energy was better suited to a more advanced role despite his great success in front of the defence.

Arsenal’s number 11 made it clear that he wasn’t exactly relishing his new attacking midfield position, however, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that Torreira was even pushing for a January exit.

So you would imagine that there was a real sense of relief in the South American’s household when Emery was finally handed his P45 in November.

Unfortunately, however, a revival under Arteta is yet to materialise, with a fractured ankle in the FA Cup victory at Portsmouth just adding to the midfielder’s misery.

With the Sun reporting that Arsenal have made a new ‘number six’ their top priority over the summer, question marks will once again be asked about Torreira’s future.

Football London, however, believe that he still has a future under the rookie tactician. And, if Torreira can replicate those all-action displays from his first season on English shores, maybe Arsenal won’t need to dip into the transfer market after all.