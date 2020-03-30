Report: Possible £9m Nottingham Forest move could result in £18m man's Southampton exit

Championship promotion hopefuls Forest reportedly want Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne so what does that mean for Mario Lemina's Premier League career?

Galatasaray are hoping to raise funds for the signing of Southampton’s Mario Lemina by selling out-of-favour striker Mbaye Diagne to Nottingham Forest, according to Ajansspor.

It seems that Forest’s hopes of signing a new centre-forward might rest on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints.

Senegalese striker Diagne appears to be heading for the exit this summer after an ill-fated loan spell at Club Brugge, where he has fallen out of favour after missing a penalty in a Champions League clash with PSG in the autumn.

Nottingham Forest reportedly want a £9 million-rated powerhouse who found the net 43 times in 53 games over in Turkey for Gala and Kasimpasa.

And, according to Ajansspor, Galatasaray are hoping to sell Diagne to the two-time European champions in order to finance a deal to sign Lemina permanently after an impressive season on loan from Southampton.

The Gabon international is available for £14 million but the Super Lig giants are hoping to barter that fee down to around £9 million.

Given that Lemina appears to have no future under Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary’s, falling down the pecking order since the Austrian replaced Mark Hughes on the South Coast, Southampton could be tempted to accept a reduced fee for the £18 million ex-Juventus and Marseille star.

Forest, meanwhile, are expected to go all-out for a new striker regardless of whether they are a Premier League or a Championship team next season. Sabri Lamouchi’s side cannot rely solely on Lewis Grabban forever.