Report: Possible £9m Nottingham Forest move could result in £18m man's Southampton exit

Danny Owen
Sabri Lamouchi Manager of Nottingham Forrest celebrates at full time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on...
Championship promotion hopefuls Forest reportedly want Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne so what does that mean for Mario Lemina's Premier League career?

Mario Rene Junior Lemina of Galatasaray AS during the Ziraat Turkiye Kupasi (Turkish Cup) match between Galatasaray AS and Caykur Rizespor AS at the Turk Telekom Stadyumu on January 23,...

Galatasaray are hoping to raise funds for the signing of Southampton’s Mario Lemina by selling out-of-favour striker Mbaye Diagne to Nottingham Forest, according to Ajansspor.

It seems that Forest’s hopes of signing a new centre-forward might rest on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints.

Senegalese striker Diagne appears to be heading for the exit this summer after an ill-fated loan spell at Club Brugge, where he has fallen out of favour after missing a penalty in a Champions League clash with PSG in the autumn.

 

Nottingham Forest reportedly want a £9 million-rated powerhouse who found the net 43 times in 53 games over in Turkey for Gala and Kasimpasa.

And, according to Ajansspor, Galatasaray are hoping to sell Diagne to the two-time European champions in order to finance a deal to sign Lemina permanently after an impressive season on loan from Southampton.

Mario Lemina of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 6, 2019 in Madrid Spain

The Gabon international is available for £14 million but the Super Lig giants are hoping to barter that fee down to around £9 million.

Given that Lemina appears to have no future under Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary’s, falling down the pecking order since the Austrian replaced Mark Hughes on the South Coast, Southampton could be tempted to accept a reduced fee for the £18 million ex-Juventus and Marseille star.

Forest, meanwhile, are expected to go all-out for a new striker regardless of whether they are a Premier League or a Championship team next season. Sabri Lamouchi’s side cannot rely solely on Lewis Grabban forever.

Mbaye Diagne (R) of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor at the Turk...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

