'Next step': Reported Tottenham and Leeds target considering summer move

Premier League powerhouses Spurs will reportedly do battle with Championship table-toppers Leeds United to sign Bundesliga ace Robin Koch.

Freiburg defender Robin Koch is open to the idea of leaving the Bundesliga outfit, speaking to SportBILD amid speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

As Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta admitted himself, the Whites need Premier League football if they are to stand a chance of luring a German international centre-back to Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

“Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, he is another level. But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available,” Orta told the Yorkshire Evening Post recently.

“Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”

Even if Leeds are a top flight team when 2020/21 kicks off, winning the race for the much-admired Koch would be easier said than done.

Tottenham are set to make a move of their own, according to ArenaNapoli, with an £18 million price-tag making the 23-year-old a bargain signing for a side in need of a defensive overhaul.

And, speaking to BILD, Koch suggests that he faces a difficult decision in the off-season after three years at Freiburg.

“It is clear that I want to take the next step,” he says. “There were requests from major clubs (in January).

“But first of all I hope that the (global health pandemic) will be contained, that normality will quickly prevail and that we can kick again.”

With Leeds set to lose the brilliant Ben White to Brighton, Koch looks every inch like a natural replacement.

He, like the Seagulls loanee, combines excellent reading of the game with the passing range of a seasoned play-maker.