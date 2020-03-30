Everton can reportedly sign one of Europe's top midfielders for initial £13m

Quick links

Premier League hopefuls Everton reportedly want to link Carlo Ancelotti up with Roma's Serie A talisman Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Everton could land Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini for just £13 million this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport, due to a very useful clause in his contract.

For Roma fans everywhere, the idea of Francesco Totti’s heir, the ‘futuro capitan’, walking away from the Stadio Olimpico for a fee less than Burnley paid for Ben Gibson doesn’t bare thinking about.

Pellegrini is one of Europe’s top young midfielders after all and looks destined for glory, whether in the Italian capital or elsewhere.

The 23-year-old has produced 11 assists in all competitions for Paulo Fonseca’s side and even ranks within Europe’s top ten for ‘creative passes’, putting him ahead of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Serge Gnabry and Riyad Mahrez.

 

Calciomercato reports that Everton could use the grandfatherly presence of Carlo Ancelotti to lure the Italy international to Goodison Park with that pesky release clause inducing nightmares at the Stadio Olimpico.

And according to new claims over the weekend, Pellegrini could join the Toffees for as little as £13 million. That’s because his £26 million release clause can be paid in two instalments, two years apart.

An initial £13 million would make this dynamic central midfielder with a devastating dead ball in his locker one of the most inspired, bargain signings made by any club, anywhere in Europe.

Especially when you consider that Everton paid far, far more than that to land the likes of Davy Klaassen, Yannick Bolasie and Gylfi Sigurdsson since Farhad Moshiri brought his considerable warchest to Merseyside four years ago.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

