Club chief's comments are a warning to Liverpool, no 'bargain hunting' allowed

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga sensation Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned the likes of Liverpool that Jadon Sancho will not be sold for cheap this summer despite the global health pandemic wreaking havoc on the global game, speaking to BILD.

It speaks volumes about the quality of the squad Jurgen Klopp has put together at Anfield that Sancho, one of the hottest attacking talents anywhere in world football right now, wouldn’t even be guaranteed a place in Liverpool’s starting XI.

The England international has produced 17 goals and 19 assists for Bundesliga giants BVB during an extraordinary 2019/20 campaign. Liverpool are interested, according to ESPN, though Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino would have something to say about that.

And so does Watzke.

Some have suggested that the indefinite postponement of our beautiful game could hit even Germany’s top clubs particularly hard, with Dortmund and co expected to suffer financially due to the loss of gate receipts and TV money.

Though that does not mean former Manchester City starlet Sancho will be returning to England on the cheap.

"I can clearly say that despite the existential crisis [for football] even the richest clubs don't have to believe they can go bargain hunting at Dortmund," Watzke says.

“We must not sell anyone below value."

ESPN reports that Dortmund want £130 million for Sancho. And unless Mane, Salah or Firmino turn their back on Anfield over the summer, a prospect which looks particularly unlikely, Liverpool fans shouldn’t be holding their breath.