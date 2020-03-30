Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal reportedly want £4m midfielder who is a combination of Ndidi and Pogba

Danny Owen
Paul Pogba of Manchester United is put under pressure by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Arsenal need signings and they are apparently hoping to add Brondby's Anis Ben Slimane to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Anis Ben Slimane of Brondby IF controls the ball during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Nordsjalland and Brondby IF at Right to Dream Park on March 8, 2020 in Farum, Denmark.

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Brondby starlet Anis Ben Slimane, with BT reporting that the teenager could be available for a bargain £4 million.

The 19-year-old Dane might not be the sort of player who is going to immediately transform the Gunners into a Premier League force once again.

But budding young talents with supreme potential have provided the backbone of Arsenal’s success for well over 20 years now.

It is far too early to suggest that Ben Slimane could emulate the likes of Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas or Thierry Henry but his talent is not in doubt.

 

A 6ft 1ins defensive midfielder, the Denmark U19 international looks a player far older than his tender years.

Think of him as a combination between Wilfried Ndidi and Thiago or Paul Pogba.

Ben Slimane excels when winning the ball and starting attacks from deep like Leicester’s talisman, while boasting the tricks and technical ability that would not look out of place among the growing generation of YouTube freestylers.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United is put under pressure by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on...

Reports from Scandinavia suggest that Ben Slimane would only set Arsenal back around £4 million, making him a risk worth taking.

As reported by TipsBladet, he is under contract until 2023.

Anis Ben Slimane of Brondby IF in action during the Danish 3F Superliga match between Brondby IF and Lyngby BK at Brondby Stadion on March 01, 2020 in Brondby, Denmark.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch