Arsenal reportedly want £4m midfielder who is a combination of Ndidi and Pogba

Premier League giants Arsenal need signings and they are apparently hoping to add Brondby's Anis Ben Slimane to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Brondby starlet Anis Ben Slimane, with BT reporting that the teenager could be available for a bargain £4 million.

The 19-year-old Dane might not be the sort of player who is going to immediately transform the Gunners into a Premier League force once again.

But budding young talents with supreme potential have provided the backbone of Arsenal’s success for well over 20 years now.

It is far too early to suggest that Ben Slimane could emulate the likes of Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas or Thierry Henry but his talent is not in doubt.

A 6ft 1ins defensive midfielder, the Denmark U19 international looks a player far older than his tender years.

Think of him as a combination between Wilfried Ndidi and Thiago or Paul Pogba.

Ben Slimane excels when winning the ball and starting attacks from deep like Leicester’s talisman, while boasting the tricks and technical ability that would not look out of place among the growing generation of YouTube freestylers.

Reports from Scandinavia suggest that Ben Slimane would only set Arsenal back around £4 million, making him a risk worth taking.

As reported by TipsBladet, he is under contract until 2023.