Quick links

Everton

Manchester United

Premier League

Reported £32m Everton target says he dreams of joining another Premier League club

Danny Owen
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 6 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton Press Conference at USM Finch Farm on March 6 2020 in Halewood, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton want to sign the 'sensational' Yeferson Soteldo, Santos' president admitted, but does the Toffees target dream of a move to Manchester United?

Venezuela's midfielder Yeferson Soteldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina during their Under-23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament football match at Hernan Ramirez...

Yeferson Soteldo might be a summer target for Everton but it seems that he is dreaming of a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United instead, in quotes reported by Ultimas Noticias.

A 22-year-old Venezuelan international is not exactly a regular in the gossip columns so it certainly came as a surprise to learn, straight from the horse's mouth, that Everton were keen on bringing him to Goodison Park in a potential £32 million deal.

“Soteldo is a young player who has sensational skills. He is a player who decides games. All the big teams in Brazil asked me, Premier League teams like Everton want him,” Jose Carlos Peres, the president of Santos, told Calciomercato recently.

 

An exciting attacking midfielder who has contributed 14 goals and assists in 31 games this season, Soteldo might not be a household name right now. But it is surely only a matter of time before he brings those ‘sensational skills’ to one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

However, it seems that a man on Everton’s radar is dreaming of wearing red rather than blue in England’s north west.

“To be able to play for Manchester United,” Soteldo responded when asked about his hopes and dreams in professional football.

Yeferson Soteldo #10 of Santos controls the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Santos as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Mineirao Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Belo Horizonte,...

With all due respect to Everton, who are a massive club in their own right, Goodison Park might represent a sensible stepping stone for a player who wants to make history by becoming Manchester United’s first ever Venezuelan footballer.

A 22-year-old who can play on the left, the right or through the middle is just one of many exciting attackers who have been linked with a big-money move to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

Yeferson Soteldo of Santos controls the ball during a Group G match between Santos and Delfin as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Vila Belmiro Stadium on March 10, 2020 in Santos,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch