Reported £32m Everton target says he dreams of joining another Premier League club

Everton want to sign the 'sensational' Yeferson Soteldo, Santos' president admitted, but does the Toffees target dream of a move to Manchester United?

Yeferson Soteldo might be a summer target for Everton but it seems that he is dreaming of a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United instead, in quotes reported by Ultimas Noticias.

A 22-year-old Venezuelan international is not exactly a regular in the gossip columns so it certainly came as a surprise to learn, straight from the horse's mouth, that Everton were keen on bringing him to Goodison Park in a potential £32 million deal.

“Soteldo is a young player who has sensational skills. He is a player who decides games. All the big teams in Brazil asked me, Premier League teams like Everton want him,” Jose Carlos Peres, the president of Santos, told Calciomercato recently.

An exciting attacking midfielder who has contributed 14 goals and assists in 31 games this season, Soteldo might not be a household name right now. But it is surely only a matter of time before he brings those ‘sensational skills’ to one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

However, it seems that a man on Everton’s radar is dreaming of wearing red rather than blue in England’s north west.

“To be able to play for Manchester United,” Soteldo responded when asked about his hopes and dreams in professional football.

With all due respect to Everton, who are a massive club in their own right, Goodison Park might represent a sensible stepping stone for a player who wants to make history by becoming Manchester United’s first ever Venezuelan footballer.

A 22-year-old who can play on the left, the right or through the middle is just one of many exciting attackers who have been linked with a big-money move to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.