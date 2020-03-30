£22m West Ham man suggests he could rejoin former club one day

West Ham United fans have not seen any sign of Andriy Yarmolenko in the Premier League since November but will he rejoin Dinamo Kiev?

Andriy Yarmolenko has refused to rule out a return to Dinamo Kiev while casting doubt on his future at West Ham United, in quotes reported by Ukrinform.

A £22 million winger who arrived at the London Stadium two years ago, the 30-year-old who shone in Eastern Europe has not really lived up to expectations since deciding testing himself in one of the continent’s major leagues.

A spell at Borussia Dortmund was best described as ‘mixed’. And while Yarmolenko’s West Ham highlight reel will make for a rather impressive YouTube montage, thanks to some trademark left footed stunners, fitness and form has been elusive.

The 86-time Ukraine international has not started a Premier League game since November thanks to an abductor injury.

And it remains to be seen whether Yarmolenko, who is yet to make an appearance since David Moyes took over, will still be clad in claret and blue next season.

"As long as there is strength and desire to work, I will continue to play football. Dynamo is my home team. I always talk about this club with warmth in my heart,” he says.

“Let's see what happens in the future, how things develop, but I don't rule out the option of returning to the Kyiv club. If they need me, I'm always happy to help.”

In Yarmolenko’s absence, Robert Snodgrass has breathed fresh life into his Premier League career with a number of headline performances while Grady Diangana, the electrifying England U21 international, will add to Moyes’ options when he returns from a loan spell at West Brom.