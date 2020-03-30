Director suggests where player who reportedly favours Liverpool move will be next season

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has suggested to Bild that Timo Werner will not leave the club, amid reported interest from Liverpool.

According to The Times, Liverpool want to sign Werner from Leipzig in the summer transfer window, who has a release clause of £50 million in his contract, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports have also claimed that the 24-year-old Germany International striker favours a move to Liverpool this summer.

Krosche told BIld, as translated by Bullnews.com: "So far, there have been no inquiries for him, so I assume that he will be with us next year.

"A lot depends on how the transfer market develops and whether all leagues will be completed."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The striker has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Praise for Leon Bailey

Another player who has been linked with Liverpool is Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old Jamaica international in the summer transfer window.

The youngster’s adoptive father Craig Butler has raved about him, and is quoted as saying by The Mirror: “Leon is a new breed of footballer.

“Some players have skill, some have speed, some have intelligence and others brawn and strength. Leon has them all.”