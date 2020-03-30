Quick links

Director suggests where player who reportedly favours Liverpool move will be next season

Subhankar Mondal
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig in action during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Napoli and RB Leipzig at the Stadio San Paolo on February 15, 2018 in Naples, Italy.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has suggested to Bild that Timo Werner will not leave the club, amid reported interest from Liverpool.

According to The Times, Liverpool want to sign Werner from Leipzig in the summer transfer window, who has a release clause of £50 million in his contract, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports have also claimed that the 24-year-old Germany International striker favours a move to Liverpool this summer.

 

Krosche told BIld, as translated by Bullnews.com: "So far, there have been no inquiries for him, so I assume that he will be with us next year.

"A lot depends on how the transfer market develops and whether all leagues will be completed."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The striker has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between SL Benfica and RB Leipzig at Estadio da Luz on September 17, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Praise for Leon Bailey

Another player who has been linked with Liverpool is Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old Jamaica international in the summer transfer window.

The youngster’s adoptive father Craig Butler has raved about him, and is quoted as saying by The Mirror: “Leon is a new breed of footballer.

“Some players have skill, some have speed, some have intelligence and others brawn and strength. Leon has them all.”

Leon Bailey of Leverkusen controls the ball during the Bayer Leverkusen training camp on July 31, 2018 in Zell am See, Austria.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

