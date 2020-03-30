Compatriot suggests potential Tottenham Hotspur transfer step down for 26-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Marcel Sabitzer.

Toni Polster has suggested to Sport 24 that leaving RB Leipzig for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window would be a step down for Marcel Sabitzer.

The former Austria international striker has suggested that from a footballing point of view, Sabitzer is better off at Leipzig.

Polster has said that a switch to Tottenham would make sense only from a financial perspective.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are interested in signing Sabitzer from Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The report has also credited Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal with interest in the 26-year-old Austria international midfielder

Polster told Sport 24: “It wouldn’t surprise me if Mourinho is really interested in Sabitzer. He has developed magnificently and has recently drawn attention to himself in a direct duel.

“At the moment, a change to Tottenham would probably only be a financial step forward. Leipzig is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and is still competing for the title in Germany. But Mourinho is tinkering with a team for the long-term future."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sabitzer has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in the process.

The attacker has also scored four goals and provided two assists in seven Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Lucas Moura future

Meanwhile, Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura has said that he would love to play for his former club Sao Paulo in the future.

Lance quotes Moura as saying: "I have a contract until 2023 with an option to renew for another year, but I feel a lot of desire to one day return to Sao Paulo, put that shirt back on, it is the club that I love, to whom I owe a lot, I am always following them.

“Hard to say [when I will return]. It could be three, five years from now, or it could be a year from now. Football is very dynamic and it is difficult to set a date.”