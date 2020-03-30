Compatriot ‘can't believe’ what £50m reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target has done

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Jovic from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also claimed to want the 22-year-old Serbia international striker, who is valued at £50 million.

The youngster has failed to make his mark at Madrid, but there is no doubt that he is hugely talented and has a lot of potential.

However, the striker has recently courted controversy. According to The Daily Star, Madrid are “furious” with the youngster for leaving self-isolation to fly home to Serbia, although the former Benfica player has said “sorry” for breaking quarantine rules.

Fellow Serbian Dragoslav Stepanovic, who played and managed Eintracht Frankfurt, has slammed the 22-year-old.

Stepanovic told Kurir about Jovic, as translated by Goal.com: “He is the only man who does one hundred per cent to ruin his career!

“Jovic works against himself. He was lucky that Adi Hutter gave him a shot at Eintracht and then made the biggest transfer in Serbia's history and went to Madrid. I can't believe what the boy is doing to himself.”

Stepanovic added: “I read the media in Serbia and I know what life he had, that as a child he slept in his car with his father to wait until morning to train. What a sacrifice he made, and then this. I don't know, Luka obviously doesn't think about himself.

“When they tell you it's a ban, you pretend you didn't understand anything! You better shut up, don't talk. I can't believe he did something like this.”

Mohamed Elneny future

Meanwhile, Takvim has reported that Besiktas want to keep Mohamed Elneny on loan for another season.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The Egypt international is happy in Turkey, and Besiktas want to use that to offer the Gunners to keep him at the club on loan for the 2020-21 campaign as well.