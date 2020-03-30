Quick links

Compatriot ‘can't believe’ what £50m reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target has done

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt scores the opening goal past Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale...
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale and Eintracht...

Luka Jovic is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea linked with the Real Madrid striker.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Jovic from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also claimed to want the 22-year-old Serbia international striker, who is valued at £50 million.

 

The youngster has failed to make his mark at Madrid, but there is no doubt that he is hugely talented and has a lot of potential.

However, the striker has recently courted controversy. According to The Daily Star, Madrid are “furious” with the youngster for leaving self-isolation to fly home to Serbia, although the former Benfica player has said “sorry” for breaking quarantine rules.

Fellow Serbian Dragoslav Stepanovic, who played and managed Eintracht Frankfurt, has slammed the 22-year-old.

 

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

Stepanovic told Kurir about Jovic, as translated by Goal.com: “He is the only man who does one hundred per cent to ruin his career!

“Jovic works against himself. He was lucky that Adi Hutter gave him a shot at Eintracht and then made the biggest transfer in Serbia's history and went to Madrid. I can't believe what the boy is doing to himself.”

Stepanovic added: “I read the media in Serbia and I know what life he had, that as a child he slept in his car with his father to wait until morning to train. What a sacrifice he made, and then this. I don't know, Luka obviously doesn't think about himself.

“When they tell you it's a ban, you pretend you didn't understand anything! You better shut up, don't talk. I can't believe he did something like this.”

Mohamed Elneny future

Meanwhile, Takvim has reported that Besiktas want to keep Mohamed Elneny on loan for another season.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The Egypt international is happy in Turkey, and Besiktas want to use that to offer the Gunners to keep him at the club on loan for the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny (R) celebrates with Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) after one of their teammate scored a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier football match...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

