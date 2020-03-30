Quick links

Celtic

Celtic reportedly want £13m star who was praised by Roy Keane

Shane Callaghan
Lyon , France - 26 June 2016; Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane in conversation with Robbie Brady during the UEFA Euro 2016 Round of 16 match between France and Republic of...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are reportedly interested in the Irishman this summer.

Lyon , France - 26 June 2016; Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane in conversation with Robbie Brady during the UEFA Euro 2016 Round of 16 match between France and Republic of...

If rumours are true, Celtic are interested in signing Robbie Brady during the summer.

The 28-year-old Dubliner has been linked with a move to Parkhead [Team Talk] and is out of contract with Burnley in a few months.

Subscribe

The Clarets paid £13 million to sign Brady during the summer of 2017 [BBC] and what a signing it could be for Celtic if they land him for free.

We could spend the next couple of paragraphs writing about how Brady was once on the books at Manchester United, or how he scored a late goal against Italy to send the Republic of Ireland into the knockout phase of Euro 2016.

 

But the biggest indicator of Brady's talent is that former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane is a fan of it.

Brady is renowned for his wand of a left foot, which is a big reason as to why the Premier League side spent a club-record amount on him.

And back in 2017, Keane, who was assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland at the time, told The Mirror: "It's a big plus for us [to have Brady back]. Look at any big match, whatever about people's movement, if the set-piece delivery is not right you're wasting your time. Robbie's delivery is as good as anyone out there and that's certainly a big plus for us.”

Keane doesn't dish out the compliments easily - in fact, he seems to go out of his way to do the opposite sometimes - and therefore if he's complimentary toward his compatriot, it's because he means it.

This would be a cracking signing for Neil Lennon if it materialises, but time will tell how genuine the link is.

Robbie Brady (12) of Burnley during the pre-game warmup during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 29th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch