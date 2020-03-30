Celtic reportedly want £13m star who was praised by Roy Keane

Celtic are reportedly interested in the Irishman this summer.

If rumours are true, Celtic are interested in signing Robbie Brady during the summer.

The 28-year-old Dubliner has been linked with a move to Parkhead [Team Talk] and is out of contract with Burnley in a few months.

Subscribe

The Clarets paid £13 million to sign Brady during the summer of 2017 [BBC] and what a signing it could be for Celtic if they land him for free.

We could spend the next couple of paragraphs writing about how Brady was once on the books at Manchester United, or how he scored a late goal against Italy to send the Republic of Ireland into the knockout phase of Euro 2016.

But the biggest indicator of Brady's talent is that former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane is a fan of it.

Brady is renowned for his wand of a left foot, which is a big reason as to why the Premier League side spent a club-record amount on him.

And back in 2017, Keane, who was assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland at the time, told The Mirror: "It's a big plus for us [to have Brady back]. Look at any big match, whatever about people's movement, if the set-piece delivery is not right you're wasting your time. Robbie's delivery is as good as anyone out there and that's certainly a big plus for us.”

Keane doesn't dish out the compliments easily - in fact, he seems to go out of his way to do the opposite sometimes - and therefore if he's complimentary toward his compatriot, it's because he means it.

This would be a cracking signing for Neil Lennon if it materialises, but time will tell how genuine the link is.