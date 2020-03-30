Celtic boss Neil Lennon responds after Chris Sutton asks him awkward Rangers question

Lennon and Sutton played together for six years at Celtic.

The Celtic manager Neil Lennon was reunited with his former Bhoys teammate Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier on Monday.

Lennon was asked a number of questions by the team, with whom he spoke via telephone amid the ongoing global health crisis which has led to widespread disruption throughout the game.

Subscribe

But before he was allowed to leave, the Ulsterman was grilled by Sutton on how he would feel it was Rangers, and not Celtic. who were currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

"Would you accept that they would be the title winners (if the season was brought to a premature end)?" Asked Sutton.

And Lennon replied: "I wouldn't accept anything that Rangers won, Chris, you now that."

Lennon had previously revealed that Celtic have been left with a first-team squad of around 15 players after several, including Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, and Josip Simunovic, returned to their home countries.

Those who remain have been training in twos at the club's Lennoxtown training complex, in an attempt to keep them motivated during isolation.

The 48-year-old added that some of the Bhoys' players are keeping an eye on their teammate, Marian Shved, whose wife is back in Ukraine.