Best Carole Baskin memes from 'Tiger King' - Twitter takes on husband and Big Cat Rescue

If you haven't yet watched Tiger King, then what have you been doing these past few weeks?

Over the past few years, Netflix has reigned supreme when it comes to creating entertaining - and downright bizarre - documentary series. The latest addition, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is no exception, and has been added to the list of greats from Making a Murderer to Don't F*** With Cats.

Tiger King has been the one-to-watch as of late, with many viewers holing away and binge-watching all seven episodes in a row. What else is there to do during quarantine?

And, as expected, the internet has been all ablaze with commentary and memes galore.

Here are our top picks from the best Carole Baskin memes from Tiger King.

SEE ALSO: Audiences hilariously react to Tiger King's 'Here Kitty Kitty'

Who is Carole Baskin?

Although this story begins exploring the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, it leads us down a variety of paths. The key story arc which unfurls is the feud between Joe Exotic and his rival Carole Baskin.

Carole Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Carole is 59 years old and was born on June 6th, 1961.

In Tiger King, Carole and Joe's rivalry is explored, as Joe ends up landing a 22-year prison sentence for trying to order a hit on Carole back in 2019.

But then Carole's murky history is revealed, largely surrounding her rich husband's disappearance in 1997.

We’re all in agreement that we need to stay inside, wash hands, and that Carole killed her husband, right? #TigerKing — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) March 24, 2020

Tiger King fans go crazy for Carole

Joe Exotic was a wacky enough character for audiences to get behind, but when the cameras landed on Carole, this was taken up a whole other notch.

From one glance over Twitter, it's clear that Carole is the one to talk about when it comes to Tiger King.

She's really at the heart of the drama!

joe exotic and carole baskin attacking each other for doing the exact same things #tigerking pic.twitter.com/ikn7R64BbB — morgan (@morganlalex) March 26, 2020

Me: I can’t stop thinking about, talking about, or reading about the coronavirus



Netflix: let me introduce you to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/1Oamnc2vMF — Mary (@maryyyyrosee) March 23, 2020

Best Carole Baskin memes

The vast majority of the Carole Baskin memes centre on the fan theory - which is alluded to in the Netflix documentary - that Carole killed her husband.

Given that Carole specifically mentioned a way in which someone could be eaten by a big cat in one scene, many couldn't help but point out this sinister moment in meme-form.

#TigerKing



Carole: “If someone wanted to have a cat eat you they’d pour sardine oil on you I don’t know”



Hmmmm that is awfully specific Carole.... pic.twitter.com/NN9G0kidvY — Moody’s Point (@Krazykarenn) March 23, 2020

Carole:“If someone wanted to have a cat eat you they’d pour sardine oil on you.”

Me:#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/ADnpd2yzg7 — Francesca D'Eramo (@AtheneNoctua87) March 27, 2020

The cops looking into the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/PhkTe4ra3L — Brad (@brad_nb) March 28, 2020

Watch Tiger King on Netflix now.

Don't forget to stay social. Check out our best films to watch on Netflix Party guide