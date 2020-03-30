Bent claims Kane could be tempted to leave Spurs if £120m transfer happens

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane did not exactly convince fans that he was intent on sticking with Jose Mourinho's side last night.

Darren Bent has suggested to the Sports Breakfast on TalkSPORT, that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur in near future.

Kane spoke on Instagram yesterday and didn’t exactly commit his future to Tottenham.

“I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it,” he said.

The comments have sparked fears that Kane could leave Spurs, in what would be a huge blow for Jose Mourinho’s side.

And Bent thinks that the Tottenham striker is most likely to end up at Manchester United at the moment.

Indeed, if Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish sign for United this summer, Bent thinks that Kane could be really tempted by the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

When asked where he could see Kane joining, the former Spurs striker said: “Liverpool? No, they’re set with their front three. City? No. Manchester United? Potentially, especially if they had Sancho and Grealish. He might look at the situation and think that looks very appealing.

“It’s whether they can afford him, Sancho and Grealish.

“Where are Spurs going? At lot of fans aren’t happy with the situation with Mourinho in charge, and he might look and think I don't like the way this is unfolding.

“I can see him giving in another year. I’m not sure that top four is even a progression. Ultimately for me I think he will end up leaving.”

United are thought to be leading the race for Sancho, who the Daily Mirror claim will leave Borussia Dortmund for £120 million in the summer.

Whether the Red Devils would have any money left to sign Kane after that sort of transfer seems questionable.

Tottenham would surely only sell the England captain for a huge fee.

And, with Kane having a contract which lasts until 2024 with Spurs, any transfer for the striker still seems a long way off as it stands.