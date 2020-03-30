Bayern's plan for Manuel Neuer could open door for Tottenham with Alexander Nubel

Tottenham are reported admirers of Alexander Nubel.

Bayern Munich are negotiating with star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer over a new contract.

Bulinews report Bayern want to offer Neuer a contract until 2023, although remarkably he wants an even longer deal.

A deal until 2023 would take Neuer up to 39-years-old. His current contract only runs until 2021.

A long-term contract for Neuer could have implications for Tottenham Hotspur and their reported admiration of Alexander Nubel.

talkSPORT reported last year that Spurs were keen on Schalke star Nubel - before he agreed a deal in advance to join Bayern in January - BBC Sport reported.

Nubel appeared to be Bayern's future at the position locked in, but a long term deal for Neuer prompts questions over their plans for the incoming star.

Tottenham might have a chance to revisit Nubel, not this summer, but down the line in 2021 if he finds his path blocked by an evergreen Neuer.

Neuer continuing to 2023 or beyond as Bayern's number one would make Nubel's decision to join Bayern a bad one.

Tottenham themselves are looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

While it seemed they had missed out on Nubel for good, Bayern's actions suggest there could be a scenario where Spurs get another shot.