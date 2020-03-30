'Aren't as engaged': BBC pundit makes claim about Liverpool fans & Old Trafford fans

Liverpool are two wins away from ending their 30-year wait of becoming champions of England once again.

Clinton Morrison has raved about Liverpool's fans and the atmosphere at Anfield by claiming that it used to give him 'goosebumps' when he used to walk out of the tunnel.

The former Crystal Palace striker also claimed that supporters at Old Trafford 'aren't as engaged' as the Liverpool fans are at Anfield.

Whilst Liverpool's unbeaten record this season was ended by Watford, they are yet to taste defeat in the league on home soil and it has been a fortress for Jurgen Klopp's men for the past two campaigns.

Nonetheless, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (29/03/20 at 12:40 pm), Morrison shared his thoughts on Anfield, playing there as a footballer and watching the games as a fan.

On which stadium he would go to if life was able to return back to normal: "I would have to say it would definitely have to be Anfield without a shadow of a doubt," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Having played there so many times, the atmosphere, I used to get goosebumps when I used to come out from the tunnel.

"I took my kid, two or three years ago to watch. What an experience actually going and watching as a fan from above. Sensational. The atmosphere, the fans are involved in it. It's always noisy. It's just a brilliant atmosphere.

"We have been to Old Trafford. That is good as well. That's brilliant. But the fans aren't as engaged at Old Trafford as they are at Liverpool. The atmosphere is unbelievable at Liverpool."

In years gone by, Old Trafford was perhaps the most feared place to go as an opposition, but Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement quickly changed that mindset.

Now it could be argued that Anfield and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium are perhaps the two most difficult places to go in the league because of the quality of players on show.

But when it comes to atmosphere, especially on European nights, there is no doubt that the red side of Merseyside holds the candle over the blue half of Manchester.