Are opticians closed due to coronavirus? Vision Express, Boots, Specsavers and Optical Express

Many businesses have temporarily shut their doors, but are opticians closed due to coronavirus?

With everything currently going on, it's good to keep updated.

In the last couple of weeks, we've seen the situation escalate, with the government acting accordingly and working to enforce revised guidelines.

At first, we were instructed to avoid all non-essential contact, but with many choosing to disregard Boris Johnson's earlier statement, the updated one outlined much stricter rules.

The PM has implored us that we must only leave the house for work only if absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise schedules, he outlined that we must limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

Of course, social gatherings and so forth will be punished and broken up on sight. Measures are being taken to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected homes and reducing the colossal strain on the NHS, which is in all of our best interests.

Although, sometimes you simply find yourself needing certain services...

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Are opticians closed due to coronavirus?

As noted by The Sun, a number of optician branches remain open despite some also temporarily closing their doors.

Some of the major names that the public is enquiring about are Boots Opticians, Optical Express, Vision Express and Specsavers.

So, let's take a moment to consider whether their branches remain open or not...

Vision Express: A statement on their site reads: "For the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues most of our stores are temporarily closed. All pre-booked routine appointments have been cancelled. We’ll contact you at a later date to reschedule your appointment. For any customers waiting for their glasses or contact lens order, these will now be delivered free of charge via Hermes to your home address. We will contact you to give you an update on delivery of your order by the end of the week, you do not need to contact us."

Continued: "From 27th March we are offering a limited number of urgent and emergency eye care appointments from a reduced number of stores across the UK. A full list of these stores are available here."

Specsavers: According to the previous source [The Sun], Specsavers has announced that their branches are "open for essential and urgent services only… we’ve suspended all routine eye and hearing tests."

They also added: “If you’re a key worker, let us know when you call and we’ll prioritise the help we can offer you.”

If you desperately need an appointment or to speak with a professional, then you should call your outlet.

Boots Opticians: Boots Opticians has addressed concern, writing: "To protect the health and wellbeing of our customers and our team in these challenging times, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close our Opticians stores across the UK."

However, the earlier source includes that they’ve kept certain stores open in order to cater for essential needs. To find out if your specific outlet is still open, it’s best to call, while it’s also worth noting that the team can be contacted on 0345 125 3768 for advice.

SET THE TABLE... Pearl Mackie drops in on Friday Night Dinner

We’re open to deliver urgent and essential care to those who need it most in our communities… pic.twitter.com/v8920fGiBf — Specsavers (@Specsavers) March 28, 2020

What about Optical Express?

Another important name is undoubtedly Optical Express.

In a recent statement on their website, they wrote: "At Optical Express our first priority is the safety of our patients and employees. We are following Government / Public Health and Regulatory / Professional Body advice and at this time we are not carrying out any new patient consultations or routine sight tests in any of our clinics. A small number of clinics currently remain open to provide essential or emergency clinical care..."

SEE ALSO: Wilko address customer concern in recent statement

They also add: "If you have a general enquiry which you consider urgent, please send your enquiry to information@opticalexpress.com and someone will respond as quickly as possible..."

In other news, audiences think this show predicted the coronavirus.