'Approached recently': Billionaire claims Liverpool owners wanted Rangers, had Moneyball idea

Rangers attracted interest from the Fenway Sports Group.

Rangers are seeking new investment to alleviate some financial concerns – and an interesting suitor seemingly explored a move.

The Gers saw Dave King step down as chairman on Friday, and Douglas Park is now filling in as interim chairman until a long-term replacement is chosen.

Investor Stuart Gibson – a lifelong Rangers fan – is set to invest in the club, pumping money into Rangers as they desperately try to chase down Celtic.

Now though, Jim McColl has spoken about the interest from the Fenway Sports Group, who currently own Liverpool.

McColl has been linked with Rangers before, as he was part of a consortium to try and take over the club in 2012, and even donated 10,000 shares to Rangers First in 2015.

The Scottish billionaire has Rangers at heart, and has now admitted – as quoted by The Glasgow Evening Times – that FSG approached him 'recently' about buying the club.

McColl suggested that he will never do it, but believes it would be great to see Rangers use the Moneyball techniques that have seen Liverpool become top dogs in the Premier League.

Maybe FSG's interest has been driven by Steven Gerrard's move to Ibrox, and even if McColl is out of the running, they may be a party to keep an eye on as Rangers go through changes off the pitch.

“At no time in my mind was I going to buy it. Although, I might think differently now because I was learning about this technique that was used in Moneyball,” said McColl. “That is what’s happening in Liverpool. It is the same technique they’re using. You see them 22 points ahead of everybody else using this technique. So that’s a thought.”

“In fact, we were approached recently to see if we were interested in looking at it again. The people who have invested in Liverpool would be interested in looking at it with us and applying the same techniques. Not that I’ll ever do it, but it’s nice to think about them being 22 points ahead of Celtic,” he added.