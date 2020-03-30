Where do you get turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Everything you must know about where to get and how to buy turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is nearing the end of its first ever month meaning players will soon be able to participate in the upcoming Easter and Earth Day events. However, away from these events, here you'll discover where to get and how to buy turnips, as well as how to sell them before they end up spoiling and becoming rotten.

Turnips were purchased from Joan in previous Animal Crossing games, but in New Horizons you instead buy them from her granddaughter, Daisy Mae. Once you buy them, the goal is to then try to sell them for a decent price so you can make a profit.

However, you must know when and where to buy turnips, and you must also know how to sell them before they rot and become spoiled.

What time can you buy turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The only time you can buy turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons is between 05:00 and 12:00 on Sundays.

Daisy Mae will visit your Animal Crossing New Horizons island between the aforementioned time, and she'll come with a bunch of turnips atop her head.

And yes, she's the cutest little thing.

What are the prices for turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

There are not set prices for turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Once you buy some from Daisy Mae, it is then up to you to sell the turnips for as best a price as possible.

You sell them by visiting the Nooks in the Cranny shop and you should know that prices differ before and following 12:00. This means you have two available slots per day to try to sell for as high a price as possible.

However, you must know in advance that you cannot keep the turnips in your inventory forever as they will eventually spoil.

When do turnips spoil and rot in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Your turnips will spoil and rot if you don't sell them to the Nooks before Sunday in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

This means you only have a week to sell the turnips after you buy them.

It's best to reject offers from the Nooks if they seem incredibly low, meanwhile it's best to sell them if the offer seems fair or high.

However, it's mostly a gamble as you could receive a higher offer on Monday compared to Thursday.

Can you use time travel to buy and sell turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You can use time travel to quickly buy and sell turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Time travel can be used to proceed to the Sunday in which to buy the turnips, and you could then skip hours and days to get higher and lower offers from the Nooks.

However, although we don't consider the Back To The Future method to be cheating, we wouldn't recommend time travelling solely for turnips as it's not fun.

Yes, there are guides elsewhere for how to exploit time travelling with turnips to make millions of bells, but we wouldn't recommend the grinding as it eliminates a lot of enjoyment from the game.