Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are unsure if they should sell or donate their picked up fossils.

Animal Crossing New Horizons' first month is coming to an end with Easter Bunny and Earth Day events set to take place in April. However, before next month comes about, you still have time to collect fossils that you can either donate or sell. If you're unsure what is the best thing to do, here you'll discover what we recommend.

Know in advance that you need Blather's museum to be able to collect and donate fossils. You unlock Blather's museum by donating a combination of 15 bugs and fish to him, which allows you to then be able to craft the vaulting pole so you can dig up fossils on other bits of land that make up your island.

You'll also be able to dig up more fossils provided you have a ladder to climb clifftops. With that being said, a vaulting pole is enough to begin with, and below you'll discover how to find fossils as well as whether you should sell or donate them.

How many fossils per day in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

There are said to be four fossils that appear per day in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You find these fossils by scouring your bits of land for cracks that resemble the shape of a star.

Once you find one of these cracks, all you need to do then is grab your shovel to dig it up. This'll result in your character picking up a fossil and placing it in their pockets unless your inventory is full.

After obtaining a fossil, there are three things you can do: donate to Blather, sell to one of the Nooks, or place it about your own house.

Should I sell or donate my fossils in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You should donate your first fossil rather than sell it to one of Animal Crossing New Horizons' Nooks.

Whenever you get a brand new fossil that you haven't dug up before, it's best to donate to Blather so you can add to the Museum (which is by far the best building in the game).

After you've donated a particular fossil and get it again, then you should sell it to one of the Nooks provided you don't want it in or near your house.

You can find the prices for fossils below:

Animal Crossing New Horizons fossil prices

Amber – 4,800

Ammonite – 4,400

Ankylo Skull – 14,000

Ankylo Tail – 10,000

Ankylo Torso – 12,000

Apato Skull – 20,000

Apato Tail – 16,000

Apato Torso – 18,000

Archaeopteryx – 5,200

Archelon Skull – 16,000

Archelon Torso – 14,000

Coprolite – 4,400

Dimetrodon Skull – 22,000

Dimetrodon Tail – 18,000

Dimetrodon Torso – 20,000

Dinosaur Egg – 5,600

Dinosaur Track – 4,000

Diplo Chest – 18,000

Diplo Hip – 16,000

Diplo Neck – 20,000

Diplo Skull – 20,000

Diplo Tail – 18,000

Dunkleosteus – 3,500

Fern Fossil – 4,000

Ichthyo Skull – 10,000

Ichthyo Torso – 8,000

Iguanodon Skull – 16,000

Iguanodon Tail – 12,000

Iguanodon Torso – 14,000

Mammoth Torso – 10,000

Megacera Skull – 18,000

Megacero Tail – 12,000

Megacero Torso – 14,000

Mommoth Skull – 12,000

Pachy Skull – 16,000

Pachy Tail – 12,000

Pachy Torso – 14,000

Parasaur Skull – 14,000

Parasaur Tail – 10,000

Parasaur Torso – 12,000

Peking Man – 4,400

Plesio Neck – 18,000

Plesio Skull – 16,000

Plesio Torso – 18,000

Ptera Left Wing – 18,000

Ptera Right Wing – 18,000

Ptera Skull – 16,000

Raptor Skull – 12,000

Raptor Torso – 10,000

Sabertooth Skull – 10,000

Sabertooth Torso – 8,000

Shark Tooth – 4,000

Spino Skull – 16,000

Spino Tail – 10,000

Spino Torso – 12,000

Stego Skull – 20,000

Stego Tail – 16,000

Stego Torso – 18,000

Styraco Skull – 14,000

Styraco Tail – 10,000

Styraco Torso – 12,000

T. Rex Skull – 24,000

T. Rex Tail – 20,000

T. Rex Torso – 22,000

Tricera Skull – 22,000

Tricera Tail – 18,000

Tricera Torso – 20,000

Trilobite – 5,200

These fossil prices come courtesy of Attack Of The Fanboy.