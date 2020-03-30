Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are unsure if they should sell or donate their picked up fossils.
Animal Crossing New Horizons' first month is coming to an end with Easter Bunny and Earth Day events set to take place in April. However, before next month comes about, you still have time to collect fossils that you can either donate or sell. If you're unsure what is the best thing to do, here you'll discover what we recommend.
Know in advance that you need Blather's museum to be able to collect and donate fossils. You unlock Blather's museum by donating a combination of 15 bugs and fish to him, which allows you to then be able to craft the vaulting pole so you can dig up fossils on other bits of land that make up your island.
You'll also be able to dig up more fossils provided you have a ladder to climb clifftops. With that being said, a vaulting pole is enough to begin with, and below you'll discover how to find fossils as well as whether you should sell or donate them.
-
How many fossils per day in Animal Crossing New Horizons?
There are said to be four fossils that appear per day in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
You find these fossils by scouring your bits of land for cracks that resemble the shape of a star.
Once you find one of these cracks, all you need to do then is grab your shovel to dig it up. This'll result in your character picking up a fossil and placing it in their pockets unless your inventory is full.
After obtaining a fossil, there are three things you can do: donate to Blather, sell to one of the Nooks, or place it about your own house.
Should I sell or donate my fossils in Animal Crossing New Horizons?
You should donate your first fossil rather than sell it to one of Animal Crossing New Horizons' Nooks.
Whenever you get a brand new fossil that you haven't dug up before, it's best to donate to Blather so you can add to the Museum (which is by far the best building in the game).
After you've donated a particular fossil and get it again, then you should sell it to one of the Nooks provided you don't want it in or near your house.
You can find the prices for fossils below:
Animal Crossing New Horizons fossil prices
-
Amber – 4,800
-
Ammonite – 4,400
-
Ankylo Skull – 14,000
-
Ankylo Tail – 10,000
-
Ankylo Torso – 12,000
-
Apato Skull – 20,000
-
Apato Tail – 16,000
-
Apato Torso – 18,000
-
Archaeopteryx – 5,200
-
Archelon Skull – 16,000
-
Archelon Torso – 14,000
-
Coprolite – 4,400
-
Dimetrodon Skull – 22,000
-
Dimetrodon Tail – 18,000
-
Dimetrodon Torso – 20,000
-
Dinosaur Egg – 5,600
-
Dinosaur Track – 4,000
-
Diplo Chest – 18,000
-
Diplo Hip – 16,000
-
Diplo Neck – 20,000
-
Diplo Skull – 20,000
-
Diplo Tail – 18,000
-
Dunkleosteus – 3,500
-
Fern Fossil – 4,000
-
Ichthyo Skull – 10,000
-
Ichthyo Torso – 8,000
-
Iguanodon Skull – 16,000
-
Iguanodon Tail – 12,000
-
Iguanodon Torso – 14,000
-
Mammoth Torso – 10,000
-
Megacera Skull – 18,000
-
Megacero Tail – 12,000
-
Megacero Torso – 14,000
-
Mommoth Skull – 12,000
-
Pachy Skull – 16,000
-
Pachy Tail – 12,000
-
Pachy Torso – 14,000
-
Parasaur Skull – 14,000
-
Parasaur Tail – 10,000
-
Parasaur Torso – 12,000
-
Peking Man – 4,400
-
Plesio Neck – 18,000
-
Plesio Skull – 16,000
-
Plesio Torso – 18,000
-
Ptera Left Wing – 18,000
-
Ptera Right Wing – 18,000
-
Ptera Skull – 16,000
-
Raptor Skull – 12,000
-
Raptor Torso – 10,000
-
Sabertooth Skull – 10,000
-
Sabertooth Torso – 8,000
-
Shark Tooth – 4,000
-
Spino Skull – 16,000
-
Spino Tail – 10,000
-
Spino Torso – 12,000
-
Stego Skull – 20,000
-
Stego Tail – 16,000
-
Stego Torso – 18,000
-
Styraco Skull – 14,000
-
Styraco Tail – 10,000
-
Styraco Torso – 12,000
-
T. Rex Skull – 24,000
-
T. Rex Tail – 20,000
-
T. Rex Torso – 22,000
-
Tricera Skull – 22,000
-
Tricera Tail – 18,000
-
Tricera Torso – 20,000
-
Trilobite – 5,200
-
These fossil prices come courtesy of Attack Of The Fanboy.
