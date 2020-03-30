A guide for how to get and use a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been out for longer than a week now and it has been hailed by almost everyone as a hero sorely needed during these gloomy times. There are lots of things you can do on your island, but you will eventually need to reach your clifftops in order to get certain flowers and fish. This is where the ladder comes in and here you'll find how to get its DIY recipe and how to use the tool when crafted.

DIY recipes and crafting is key to Animal Crossing New Horizons as you won't frequent a place more than your workbench. There are simple things you can construct such as axes and shovels, but then there are tools that can only be crafted once you've made a certain amount of progress with your paradise in the making.

So, for those of you who are wondering just when and how you get the ladder, below you'll find a guide for how to get its DIY recipe.

How to unlock the DIY recipe for a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You unlock the DIY recipe for a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons after you've constructed your first bridge.

Speaking to Tom Nook will result in him one day giving you the order to craft a bridge (after you've constructed the museum and Nook shop), and this'll result in you being given the DIY recipe for a Bridge Construction Kit.

In order to complete this kit, you will need the following tools:

Four log stakes

Four clay

Four stone

Once you've crafted the bridge and have set it up for construction, you will need to wait until tomorrow for it to be finished and ready (or you could just time travel).

When the bridge is fully made, Tom Nook will then speak to you about three villagers joining your island. This'll result in him giving you three plots to prepare around your land.

After all three of the plots have been prepared, you'll then receive a phone call from Tom Nook saying that each of the plots require three interior and three exterior items.

You'll be given a new set of DIY recipes which require you to grab flowers that you just can't. And, as you can probably guess, this is how and why Nook gives you the DIY recipe for a ladder.

How do you use a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You can only use a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons once you've been given the DIY recipe and have crafted it.

Once you've crafted the ladder by using four lots of wood, hardwood, and soft wood, you then use the ladder by holding it next to cliffs and pressing A.

This how you climb up clifftops but it's also how you climb back down them.