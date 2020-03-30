'Always against Spurs': John Terry posts Instagram message, ex-teammate responds

John Terry has faced off against Tottenham Hotspur on two occasions this term, but this time as a coach.

John Terry has stated on his personal Instagram account that he is 'missing football', as he accompanied the message with a picture where he is scoring against Tottenham.

In a challenge where footballers and fans alike are asked to post a picture looking back at great memories from the past, the ex-Chelsea captain opted for an image where he is scoring against their bitter rivals, Spurs.

His choice of picture hasn't gone unnoticed by his ex-teammates or friends, with Gabby Agbonlahor responding to his message, 'always against Spurs' - Terry simply responded to his message with the eyes emoji.

Another individual even posted a chant Spurs fans used to sing involving Ledley King and Terry, 'Oh, Ledley Ledley, he only has one knee he's better than John Terry'.

Terry's response to that message was to send 17 trophy emojis and a laughing emoji. Nonetheless, this was the message Terry posted on his personal Instagram account.

After dominating in defence for large parts of his career, Terry is now aiming to make a name for himself in the technical area.

He is currently on the coaching staff at Aston Villa, who prior to the global health pandemic postponing football, were trying to survive relegation.

It wouldn't be a surprise if, in these coming seasons, Terry becomes his own manager and he follows in the footsteps of the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.