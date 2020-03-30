Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Absolutely rapid': £50m star tipped to join Liverpool gets praise

Shane Callaghan
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timo Werner is constantly being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (C) celebrates with Leipzig's French defender Nordi Mukiele (L) and Leipzig's German forward Timo Werner (R) after scoring during the UEFA...

The speculation about Timo Werner joining Liverpool just isn't going away.

The Leipzig striker has been linked with a move to the Reds for quite a few years, but the rumours are intensifying after scoring 27 goals in 36 outings this season.

According to The Independent, Liverpool are ready to activate the 24-year-old striker's £50 million buyout clause during the summer.

And comments from team-mate Tyler Adams illustrate why he might be on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

 

The USA international revealed to ESPN that not only is Werner 'absolutely rapid', but he has many different ways in which to score goals.

He told ESPN: "It's hard to say one thing [about Werner]. People are often focused on how fast he is. He's absolutely rapid, but that isn't the quality I picked up the most. It's how many ways he's able to score, from the right, the left, central. He played at number 10 this year and he's running out from midfield and scoring goals. So many different dynamics.

"If you're able to score in that many different ways you'll be able to play at the highest level for a very long time and for the biggest clubs in the world."

Liverpool don't play with a traditional number nine, with Roberto Firmino not being an out-and-out goalscorer.

And if Werner is also flexible enough to fit into Klopp's first XI then that's probably why the Anfield side want him.

Question is, where does he fit in? Firmino might not be a heavy goalscorer, but he is a stunning footballer and so important for wide men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

At this stage there's no doubt that Liverpool are interested in the German attacker but it'll be interesting to see how Klopp shuffles his pack to accommodate him.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig acknowledges the fans after the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Red Bull Arena on March 01, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch