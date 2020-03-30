'Absolutely rapid': £50m star tipped to join Liverpool gets praise

Timo Werner is constantly being linked with a move to Liverpool.

The speculation about Timo Werner joining Liverpool just isn't going away.

The Leipzig striker has been linked with a move to the Reds for quite a few years, but the rumours are intensifying after scoring 27 goals in 36 outings this season.

According to The Independent, Liverpool are ready to activate the 24-year-old striker's £50 million buyout clause during the summer.

And comments from team-mate Tyler Adams illustrate why he might be on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

The USA international revealed to ESPN that not only is Werner 'absolutely rapid', but he has many different ways in which to score goals.

He told ESPN: "It's hard to say one thing [about Werner]. People are often focused on how fast he is. He's absolutely rapid, but that isn't the quality I picked up the most. It's how many ways he's able to score, from the right, the left, central. He played at number 10 this year and he's running out from midfield and scoring goals. So many different dynamics.

"If you're able to score in that many different ways you'll be able to play at the highest level for a very long time and for the biggest clubs in the world."

Liverpool don't play with a traditional number nine, with Roberto Firmino not being an out-and-out goalscorer.

And if Werner is also flexible enough to fit into Klopp's first XI then that's probably why the Anfield side want him.

Question is, where does he fit in? Firmino might not be a heavy goalscorer, but he is a stunning footballer and so important for wide men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

At this stage there's no doubt that Liverpool are interested in the German attacker but it'll be interesting to see how Klopp shuffles his pack to accommodate him.