Quick links

Rangers

Nottingham Forest

Scottish Premiership

'Absolutely humongous': Premier League target refuses to rule out shock Rangers return

Olly Dawes
Joe Worrall (4) of Nottingham Forest celebrates after Tobias Figueiredo (3) of Nottingham Forest scored a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers took defender Joe Worrall on loan last season.

Joe Worrall (4) of Nottingham Forest celebrates after Tobias Figueiredo (3) of Nottingham Forest scored a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham...

Rangers fans may not have great memories of Joe Worrall, but the defender hasn't exactly ruled out a return to Ibrox.

The Gers had brought in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic during Steven Gerrard's first summer as Rangers boss, but moved for two more defenders.

Subscribe

Gerrard moved for Worrall on loan from Forest, bringing in the youngster alongside veteran free agent Gareth McAuley to round out his defence.

 

Worrall had an up and down season at Ibrox, showing real quality at times, but also committing some baffling mistakes that showed his inexperience.

Rangers had no chance of signing Worrall permanently given how highly Forest rate him, and he has re-established himself under Sabri Lamouchi at the City Ground.

Worrall has racked up 37 appearances for Forest this season, notching one goal and three assists in a superb campaign, with his Rangers spell seemingly helping him.

Everton and Newcastle have reportedly looked at signing Worrall according to a report from the Daily Mirror (27/11; page 6 of their football pullout), showing what a season he has had.

Joe Worrall of Rangers celebrates at full time during the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Now, Worrall has told BBC Radio Five Liveas quoted by the Nottingham Post – that he thinks Rangers are 'absolutely humongous', believing he will never experience anything like it unless he returns to Ibrox one day, which he seemingly hasn't ruled out.

“It was incredible. I knew all about Rangers before I went up there and I was gobsmacked to be able to have the opportunity,” said Worrall. “Steven Gerrard was brilliant with me. I thought Forest was a big club but Rangers is absolutely humongous. Just going out on the street and seeing the people and what they're like and their attitude toward football.”

"It's different to anything I've ever experienced and probably ever will unless I return. When Karanka came in I wasn't part of his plans so to be able to go there, I appreciate the opportunity I've got and took it with both hands and returned a better player,” he added.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on October 01, 2019 in Blackburn, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch