'Absolutely humongous': Premier League target refuses to rule out shock Rangers return

Rangers took defender Joe Worrall on loan last season.

Rangers fans may not have great memories of Joe Worrall, but the defender hasn't exactly ruled out a return to Ibrox.

The Gers had brought in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic during Steven Gerrard's first summer as Rangers boss, but moved for two more defenders.

Subscribe

Gerrard moved for Worrall on loan from Forest, bringing in the youngster alongside veteran free agent Gareth McAuley to round out his defence.

Worrall had an up and down season at Ibrox, showing real quality at times, but also committing some baffling mistakes that showed his inexperience.

Rangers had no chance of signing Worrall permanently given how highly Forest rate him, and he has re-established himself under Sabri Lamouchi at the City Ground.

Worrall has racked up 37 appearances for Forest this season, notching one goal and three assists in a superb campaign, with his Rangers spell seemingly helping him.

Everton and Newcastle have reportedly looked at signing Worrall according to a report from the Daily Mirror (27/11; page 6 of their football pullout), showing what a season he has had.

Now, Worrall has told BBC Radio Five Live – as quoted by the Nottingham Post – that he thinks Rangers are 'absolutely humongous', believing he will never experience anything like it unless he returns to Ibrox one day, which he seemingly hasn't ruled out.

“It was incredible. I knew all about Rangers before I went up there and I was gobsmacked to be able to have the opportunity,” said Worrall. “Steven Gerrard was brilliant with me. I thought Forest was a big club but Rangers is absolutely humongous. Just going out on the street and seeing the people and what they're like and their attitude toward football.”

"It's different to anything I've ever experienced and probably ever will unless I return. When Karanka came in I wasn't part of his plans so to be able to go there, I appreciate the opportunity I've got and took it with both hands and returned a better player,” he added.