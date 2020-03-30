£30m man says he wants to be at Leeds next season and beyond

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips appears to have his mind made up about his future, after links with the Premier League.

Kalvin Phillips has claimed that the wants to spend the rest of his career at Leeds United in May’s edition of FourFourTwo.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from Leeds over the past year, with Premier League interest mounting in the defensive midfielder.

However, Phillips has no desire to leave Leeds any time soon.

And the 24-year-old has suggested that he wants to spend the rest of his career playing at Elland Road.

“I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League," Phillips said.

“I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”

The words come as a huge boost to Leeds, who will be determined to keep hold of Phillips for as long as possible.

The powerful midfielder plays such a key role for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, as he dictates the pace of their play.

Phillips is the first name on the Leeds’ team sheet whenever he is available, and is now regarded as one of the best players outside the Championship.

Regardless of what division Leeds are in next term, Phillips looks like a player who Bielsa can build his team around.

And Leeds must be delighted that Phillips is planning to stick around for the foreseeable future, despite rumours of a £30 million Premier League move (The Sun), judging by his latest comments.