23-goal striker now looks unlikely to sign for Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Jonathan David.

Gent star Jonathan David has been starring in Belgium, and that has unsurprisingly resulted in major interest from Premier League clubs.

The Express claim that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign David, whilst Jeunes Footeux claim that Arsenal and Everton are also interested.

Belgium's top flight has seen a host of stars head to the Premier League in recent times; Mbwana Samatta, Marvelous Nakamba, Leander Dendoncker, Jose Izquierdo, Moussa Djenepo, Wilfried Ndidi, Arnaut Danjuma, Leandro Trossard, Sander Berge and Wesley have all made Belgian clubs big money by moving to England.

David would be the next in line. The Canadian talent has racked up 23 goals and 10 assists this season, helping Gent rise to second in the Pro League table.

Once considered as a striker, David has enjoyed great success as a number 10 this season, and his versatility to play in both positions will be appealing.

At just 20, David looks to have a huge future ahead of him, but that future may not come in the Premier League despite the major interest.

Agent Nick Mavromaras has spoken to Ruhr Nachrichten about David's future, and claims that whilst the attacker is 'ready' to move, he wants to join a Bundesliga team instead of heading to England.

“Jonathan is ready for the next step,” said Mavromaras. “He wants to join the Bundesliga,” he added.

That leaves the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham trailing in the race, and with his agent making it clear that a move to Germany is the priority, they may need to find other targets.