£20m Manchester City star makes title claim about Liverpool

Ilkay Gundogan has made an admission about Liverpool that might not please Manchester City fans.

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table but their title celebrations are on ice for now amid the ongoing pandemic that has brought much of Europe to its knees.

Premier League football has been suspended for the past three weeks and although it's scheduled to return on April 30, it's a very optimistic time frame.

Rio Ferdinand has called on the governing body to declare the 2019-20 campaign null and void in a decision which would rob the Reds of a first top-flight league title in 30 years.

According to Football London, the Premier League are planning to resume the season in July, with the last nine fixtures being played behind closed doors, without fans in the stadiums.

Asked by ZDF if Liverpool should be awarded the title if the season doesn't continue, the Manchester City star, a £20 million signing in 2016, said: "For me, that would be okay, yes. You have to be fair as a sportsperson."

The Germany international's comments will win him favour among fans of the Anfield club, and most supporters of many other clubs really.

That's because he is right in saying that it's fair for Jurgen Klopp's side to be crowned champions. With a 25-point lead over second-placed City, Liverpool have been far and away the best and most consistent Premier League team this season and for their efforts to be erased without reward would be so harsh.