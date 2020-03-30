Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

£20m Manchester City star makes title claim about Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur challenges for the ball with Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are a massive 25 points clear of Manchester City in the table.

Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Ilkay Gundogan has made an admission about Liverpool that might not please Manchester City fans.

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table but their title celebrations are on ice for now amid the ongoing pandemic that has brought much of Europe to its knees.

Premier League football has been suspended for the past three weeks and although it's scheduled to return on April 30, it's a very optimistic time frame.

Rio Ferdinand has called on the governing body to declare the 2019-20 campaign null and void in a decision which would rob the Reds of a first top-flight league title in 30 years.

 

According to Football London, the Premier League are planning to resume the season in July, with the last nine fixtures being played behind closed doors, without fans in the stadiums.

Asked by ZDF if Liverpool should be awarded the title if the season doesn't continue, the Manchester City star, a £20 million signing in 2016, said: "For me, that would be okay, yes. You have to be fair as a sportsperson."

The Germany international's comments will win him favour among fans of the Anfield club, and most supporters of many other clubs really.

That's because he is right in saying that it's fair for Jurgen Klopp's side to be crowned champions. With a 25-point lead over second-placed City, Liverpool have been far and away the best and most consistent Premier League team this season and for their efforts to be erased without reward would be so harsh.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur challenges for the ball with Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch