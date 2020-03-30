‘130 years in Manchester United’s shadow’: Some rival fans respond to Leeds United dig

Leeds United have taken a dig at Brentford.

Leeds have taken a cheeky dig at Championship rivals Brentford on Twitter, and some fans of the Bees and other clubs have hit back at the West Yorkshire outfit, as shown below.

130 years of history... — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 29, 2020

130 years in Manchester Uniteds shadow. — brentfordupdates (@brentfordupdat) March 29, 2020

Triers. They did go from Top 2 favourites to also rans pretty quickly after that 1-1 draw. — Michael Harley (@mikey32132) March 29, 2020

You’re the ones obsessed here I think — Aidan (@aidan__02) March 29, 2020

Love to see 2 clubs of equal size, form and history going at it — Elliott young (@Elliotty09) March 29, 2020

Obessesed — Zak (@UtdZxk) March 29, 2020

Hahaha little Leeds trying to be relevant — Tom (@tomDcFc20) March 29, 2020

You call us obsessed yet every time Pontus posts anything you’re fans spam the comments section — ®️Ⓜ️ (@rmbfc1) March 29, 2020

Careful now @LUFC ..if you bite any harder your teeth will fall out. — Dead Ed (@DeadestOfEds) March 29, 2020

Halt in football season

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

It is not yet clear when the season will resume, but one suspects that the football authorities will do their utmost to get the campaign done.

Promotion push

Both Leeds and Brentford are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds are also seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and will be determined to get the job done.

As for Brentford, the Bees are currently fourth in the Championship table with 60 points from 37 matches.