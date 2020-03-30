Quick links

'130 years in Manchester United's shadow': Some rival fans respond to Leeds United dig

A general view of Elland Road Stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on October 17, 2015 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have taken a dig at Brentford.

Some rival fans have responded to Leeds United’s dig at Brentford on Twitter.

Leeds have taken a cheeky dig at Championship rivals Brentford on Twitter, and some fans of the Bees and other clubs have hit back at the West Yorkshire outfit, as shown below.

 

Halt in football season

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

It is not yet clear when the season will resume, but one suspects that the football authorities will do their utmost to get the campaign done.

Promotion push

Both Leeds and Brentford are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds are also seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and will be determined to get the job done.

As for Brentford, the Bees are currently fourth in the Championship table with 60 points from 37 matches.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

